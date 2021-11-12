checkAd

Metals Creek Initiates Deep Section IP Program on the Ogden Gold Project

THUNDER BAY, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2021 / Metals Creek Resources Corp. (the "Company" or "Metals Creek")(TSXV:MEK)(OTCQB:MCREF)(FRA:M1C1) is pleased to announce the Company has initiated a Deep Section Induced Polarization (IP) Survey on the Ogden Gold Project in Timmins Ontario. The Ogden Gold Project is a 50/50 Joint Venture with Newmont whereas MEK is the operator.

The Deep Section IP survey will target the Naybob South, Thomas Ogden (TOG) and Thomas Ogden West (TOGW) Zones to help further define down-plunge mineralization associated with fold structures at TOG and TOGW as well as further defining the plunge direction of known sulfide mineralization within Naybob South.

The company recently completed six diamond drill holes using a specialized oriented core logging tool focused on obtaining structural orientation data in the Ogden area mineralized zones. (See MEK news release dated August 12, 2021). The holes are in the process of being logged and sampled with special emphasis on acquiring core orientation data on relevant structures, veins and mineralization. Drilling has paused until assay results from these holes have been received and structural data has been interpreted. Results from a recently completed Spatiotemporal Geochemical Hydrocarbon (SGH) survey are also pending. Once this information, along with the Deep Section IP Survey data has been received and compiled a comprehensive drill program will be initiated targeting the projected down-dip and on-strike trends.

Alexander (Sandy) Stares states, "The Metals Creek team is excited to have exploration initiated at its two flagship properties at the same time as the Ogden surveys coincide with the start-up of drilling at the Dona Lake project. This should prove to be an exciting Fall/Winter for Metals Creek shareholders as we move forward on both Dona Lake and Ogden, which will ensure a steady news flow over the next six months."

Wayne Reid, P. Geo and a Director of the Corporation and a qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101, is responsible for this release, and supervised the preparation of the information forming the basis for this release.

About Metals Creek Resources Corp.

Metals Creek Resources Corp. is a junior exploration company incorporated under the laws of the Province of Ontario, is a reporting issuer in Alberta, British Columbia and Ontario, and has its common shares listed for trading on the Exchange under the symbol "MEK". Metals Creek has earned a 50% interest in the Ogden Gold Property from Newmont Corporation, including the past producing Naybob Gold mine, located 6 km south of Timmins, Ontario and has an 8 km strike length of the prolific Porcupine-Destor Fault (P-DF). In addition, Metals Creek has signed an agreement with Newmont Corporation, where Metals Creek can earn a 100% interest in the past producing Dona Lake Gold Project in the Pickle Lake Mining District of Ontario.

Metals Creek also has multiple quality projects available for option in Ontario and Newfoundland which can be viewed on the Corporation's website. Parties interested in seeking more information about properties available for option can contact the Corporation at the number below.

Additional information concerning the Corporation is contained in documents filed by the Corporation with securities regulators, available under its profile at www.sedar.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Alexander (Sandy) Stares, President and CEO
Metals Creek Resources Corp
telephone: (709)-256-6060
fax: (709)-256-6061
email: astares@metalscreek.com
www.MetalsCreek.com
Twitter.com/MetalsCreekRes
Facebook.com/MetalsCreek

SOURCE: Metals Creek Resources Corp.



Autor: Accesswire
