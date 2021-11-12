checkAd

EV Biologics Updates on NFT Dividend

NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2021 / EV Biologics Corp, (OTC PINK:YECO), today updated shareholders with further details about its NFT dividend.The Company is still awaiting approval from FINRA for the distribution of the dividend. This …

NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2021 / EV Biologics Corp, (OTC PINK:YECO), today updated shareholders with further details about its NFT dividend.

The Company is still awaiting approval from FINRA for the distribution of the dividend. This is the first time that any public company has attempted to distribute a NFT digital asset as a dividend. As soon as FINRA approves the distribution of the dividend, the Company will issue the NFT to its shareholders. As previously announced, YECO's shareholders-of-record on July 30, 2021, will receive a Warrant to exercise their right to accept ownership of the NFT.

The Company will distribute one (1) Warrant for every 100 shares of YECO common stock held. Each Warrant will be exercisable for one (1) NFT worth $300. Shareholders possessing less than 100 shares will not be eligible for this special dividend.

The Company will confirm when the Warrant is distributed.

Our NFT development team has completed the minting of the NFT, designated rEVerie, on the Ghostmarket.io platform. The Company minted 72,253 NFTs on this platform for distribution as a dividend. To our knowledge, this is single biggest NFT minting in history.

https://ghostmarket.io/asset/pha/GHOST/6171981787830064835909137563264 ....

rEVerie depicts the essence of extracellular vesicle (EV) science & technology, illustrating stem cells as they appear with fluorescent microscopy. Beyond capturing the stunning visual quality intrinsic to this biological system, the synchronized release of EVs signifies the harmony of intercellular communication they mediate in nature. rEVerie alludes to the fundamental aspects of EV biotechnology that will deliver the next generation of biotherapeutics to conquer aging, disease, and injury.

This NFT was created to commemorate an early stage of our technological progress, and to issue as a dividend to shareholders as a token of our appreciation for their continuing support of our development of EV-based therapeutics.

Please preview the rEVerie NFT: https://www.evbiologics.com/business/.

About the Company

EV Biologics (formerly Yulong Eco-Materials Limited) is a Wyoming, USA domiciled Biotechnology Company, intent on developing and enhancing the intrinsic therapeutic activity of mesenchymal stromal cell (MSC) secreted factors, as well as targeted delivery of bioactive molecules using engineered exosomes. The company is working to optimize cell lines for production of native bioactive nanoparticles and to establish an exosome engineering platform to enhance specific therapeutic activity. Initially, these novel regenerative products will be produced for preclinical research on a number of clinical indications. Using proprietary and patentable technologies, the Company is creating exclusive IP and IT inherent in these bioengineered products. Further product development will be focused on investigation of novel stem cell-derived biopharmaceuticals designed for specific clinical conditions.

Seite 1 von 3
Yulong Eco-Materials Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare
Autor: Accesswire
12.11.2021, 14:45  |  34   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EV Biologics Updates on NFT Dividend NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2021 / EV Biologics Corp, (OTC PINK:YECO), today updated shareholders with further details about its NFT dividend.The Company is still awaiting approval from FINRA for the distribution of the dividend. This …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Cielo Provides Operational Update and Production Forecast for Aldersyde and Fort Saskatchewan ...
Sunworks Announces Third Quarter Financial Results
Innovation Pharmaceuticals Announces Topline Results from Phase 2 Clinical Trial of Brilacidin for ...
SEATech Ventures Corp Announces International Telecommunications Union (ITU-R) Membership Approval ...
Fabled Silver Gold Files Amended Technical Reports
Mosaic Announces October 2021 Sales Revenue and Volumes
Alligator Bioscience and Aptevo Therapeutics Announce a Poster Presentation of ALG.APV-527 at SITC ...
Elektros Inc. is Beginning to Reach Out to EV Companies to License Their Patent Pending Invention
Angle PLC Announces Participation at Jefferies healthcare conference
BTU Arranges Hard Dollar Financing
Titel
Led by BMO Financial Group, FINOS Adds 6 Members to its Growing Community Dedicated to Open Source ...
Fabled Continues to Intercept Northeast Trending Mineralized Intrusive
RedHill Biopharma and South Korea's Kukbo Co. Announce a Strategic Investment of Up To $10 Million ...
Tinka Samples 6 Metres @ 12.8 Grams/Tonne Gold and 2.7% Copper at Silvia
Cielo Provides Operational Update and Production Forecast for Aldersyde and Fort Saskatchewan ...
Naked Brand Group and Privately-Held Cenntro Automotive Group, a Leading Commercial-Stage EV ...
Exploration Drilling at Thompson Knolls Intercepts Mineralized Skarn and Porphyry in Hole TK-3
Universal Copper Completes 2021 Phase I Drilling at Poplar Project
Silver X Announces Shares for Debt Transaction
Petroteq Announces Filing and Mailing of Directors' Circular in Response to the Unsolicited ...
Titel
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Fortitude Gold Reports Preliminary Third Quarter Gold Production, Maintains 2021 Upper Range Gold ...
Fabled Completes Exploration Drilling To The West, Now Focuses On Definition Drilling
Wedgemount Commences IP Geophysical Survey at Its Eagle Copper Gold Project
Codebase Bit Mining Update
Led by BMO Financial Group, FINOS Adds 6 Members to its Growing Community Dedicated to Open Source ...
Fabled Continues to Intercept Northeast Trending Mineralized Intrusive
RedHill Biopharma and South Korea's Kukbo Co. Announce a Strategic Investment of Up To $10 Million ...
The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases New Interviews with Logiq, Northstar Gold and ShaMaran ...
Petroteq Announces Letter to Shareholders from R. G. Bailey, CEO and Chairman
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...