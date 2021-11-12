EV Biologics Updates on NFT Dividend

The Company is still awaiting approval from FINRA for the distribution of the dividend. This is the first time that any public company has attempted to distribute a NFT digital asset as a dividend. As soon as FINRA approves the distribution of the dividend, the Company will issue the NFT to its shareholders. As previously announced, YECO's shareholders-of-record on July 30, 2021, will receive a Warrant to exercise their right to accept ownership of the NFT.

The Company will distribute one (1) Warrant for every 100 shares of YECO common stock held. Each Warrant will be exercisable for one (1) NFT worth $300. Shareholders possessing less than 100 shares will not be eligible for this special dividend.

The Company will confirm when the Warrant is distributed.

Our NFT development team has completed the minting of the NFT, designated rEVerie, on the Ghostmarket.io platform. The Company minted 72,253 NFTs on this platform for distribution as a dividend. To our knowledge, this is single biggest NFT minting in history.

https://ghostmarket.io/asset/pha/GHOST/6171981787830064835909137563264 ....

rEVerie depicts the essence of extracellular vesicle (EV) science & technology, illustrating stem cells as they appear with fluorescent microscopy. Beyond capturing the stunning visual quality intrinsic to this biological system, the synchronized release of EVs signifies the harmony of intercellular communication they mediate in nature. rEVerie alludes to the fundamental aspects of EV biotechnology that will deliver the next generation of biotherapeutics to conquer aging, disease, and injury.

This NFT was created to commemorate an early stage of our technological progress, and to issue as a dividend to shareholders as a token of our appreciation for their continuing support of our development of EV-based therapeutics.

Please preview the rEVerie NFT: https://www.evbiologics.com/business/.

About the Company

EV Biologics (formerly Yulong Eco-Materials Limited) is a Wyoming, USA domiciled Biotechnology Company, intent on developing and enhancing the intrinsic therapeutic activity of mesenchymal stromal cell (MSC) secreted factors, as well as targeted delivery of bioactive molecules using engineered exosomes. The company is working to optimize cell lines for production of native bioactive nanoparticles and to establish an exosome engineering platform to enhance specific therapeutic activity. Initially, these novel regenerative products will be produced for preclinical research on a number of clinical indications. Using proprietary and patentable technologies, the Company is creating exclusive IP and IT inherent in these bioengineered products. Further product development will be focused on investigation of novel stem cell-derived biopharmaceuticals designed for specific clinical conditions.