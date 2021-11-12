Cannagistics, Inc., Closes Acquisition of The Integrity Wellness Group, Inc.

Rob Gietl will remain as President and as a Director of the Company. Joining the Board of Directors of the Company will be Jim Morrison, as Chairman of the Board of Directors, and Dr. Babak "Bobby" Ghalili, as a Director and Chief Science Officer of the Company.

HAUPPAGUE, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2021 / Cannagistics, Inc. (OTC PINK:CNGT) (the "Company" or "Cannagistics") announces that has closed a transaction, as of July 1, 2021, whereby it has acquired The Integrity Wellness Group, Inc., (formerly known as Cannaworx Holdings, Inc.) from Availa Bio, Inc. in exchange for controlling interest in the newly reorganized public entity, to be known as The Integrity Wellness Group, Inc. We have applied for the name change and symbol change, in accordance with the rules of SEC and FINRA.

Rob Gielt is an expert in the fields of health and wellness. Through his tenure as CEO of two public companies in the CBD and Hemp area he has extensive experience dealing with the development and marketing of health and wellness items utilizing a peptide extracted from natural source as the raw ingredient to help develop numerous finished products by adding to various proprietary formulations to bring to market in the health & wellness, cosmetic and pet sectors.

Jim Morrison was previously President of L'Oréal for 9 years, he acquired Redken and Matrix and led a top-line growth average above 20%. As CEO, he headed the first celebrity-driven video shopping app in partnership with SPRINT; Graham Webb, one of the most successful startups in hair care; and Sexy Hair Concepts for four years.

Dr. Babak "Bobby" Ghalili, DMD, is one of the foremost periodontal and reconstructive dental surgeons in the field, he is an Associate Professor of Periodontal Surgery at New York University and the University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey. Dr. Ghalili is a graduate of Brandeis University, Tufts University, and UMDMJ, and author of 21 patents (6 awarded patents and 15 patent pending).

James W Zimbler, as part of the transition and appointment of new members of the Board, will resign from the Board of Directors and remain as Vice-President of Operations/Compliance of the company.

The Integrity Wellness Group, Inc., (formerly Cannaworx Holdings, Inc.) has developed an extensive portfolio of consumer products, which include FDA cleared, patented/ patent pending diverse product lines, that capitalize on disruptive delivery systems in the areas of pain relief, pharmaceuticals, skincare, nutraceuticals and agricultural/veterinary products.