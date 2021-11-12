checkAd

Cannagistics, Inc., Closes Acquisition of The Integrity Wellness Group, Inc.

HAUPPAGUE, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2021 / Cannagistics, Inc. (OTC PINK:CNGT) (the "Company" or "Cannagistics") announces that has closed a transaction, as of July 1, 2021, whereby it has acquired The Integrity Wellness Group, Inc., (formerly …

HAUPPAGUE, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2021 / Cannagistics, Inc. (OTC PINK:CNGT) (the "Company" or "Cannagistics") announces that has closed a transaction, as of July 1, 2021, whereby it has acquired The Integrity Wellness Group, Inc., (formerly known as Cannaworx Holdings, Inc.) from Availa Bio, Inc. in exchange for controlling interest in the newly reorganized public entity, to be known as The Integrity Wellness Group, Inc. We have applied for the name change and symbol change, in accordance with the rules of SEC and FINRA.

Rob Gietl will remain as President and as a Director of the Company. Joining the Board of Directors of the Company will be Jim Morrison, as Chairman of the Board of Directors, and Dr. Babak "Bobby" Ghalili, as a Director and Chief Science Officer of the Company.

Rob Gielt is an expert in the fields of health and wellness. Through his tenure as CEO of two public companies in the CBD and Hemp area he has extensive experience dealing with the development and marketing of health and wellness items utilizing a peptide extracted from natural source as the raw ingredient to help develop numerous finished products by adding to various proprietary formulations to bring to market in the health & wellness, cosmetic and pet sectors.

Jim Morrison was previously President of L'Oréal for 9 years, he acquired Redken and Matrix and led a top-line growth average above 20%. As CEO, he headed the first celebrity-driven video shopping app in partnership with SPRINT; Graham Webb, one of the most successful startups in hair care; and Sexy Hair Concepts for four years.

Dr. Babak "Bobby" Ghalili, DMD, is one of the foremost periodontal and reconstructive dental surgeons in the field, he is an Associate Professor of Periodontal Surgery at New York University and the University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey. Dr. Ghalili is a graduate of Brandeis University, Tufts University, and UMDMJ, and author of 21 patents (6 awarded patents and 15 patent pending).

James W Zimbler, as part of the transition and appointment of new members of the Board, will resign from the Board of Directors and remain as Vice-President of Operations/Compliance of the company.

The Integrity Wellness Group, Inc., (formerly Cannaworx Holdings, Inc.) has developed an extensive portfolio of consumer products, which include FDA cleared, patented/ patent pending diverse product lines, that capitalize on disruptive delivery systems in the areas of pain relief, pharmaceuticals, skincare, nutraceuticals and agricultural/veterinary products.

Seite 1 von 2
Cannagistics Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare
Autor: Accesswire
12.11.2021, 15:00  |  22   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Cannagistics, Inc., Closes Acquisition of The Integrity Wellness Group, Inc. HAUPPAGUE, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2021 / Cannagistics, Inc. (OTC PINK:CNGT) (the "Company" or "Cannagistics") announces that has closed a transaction, as of July 1, 2021, whereby it has acquired The Integrity Wellness Group, Inc., (formerly …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Cielo Provides Operational Update and Production Forecast for Aldersyde and Fort Saskatchewan ...
Trigon Reports 8m of 6.56% Copper Extending Open Pit Mineralization, Namibia
Sunworks Announces Third Quarter Financial Results
Innovation Pharmaceuticals Announces Topline Results from Phase 2 Clinical Trial of Brilacidin for ...
SEATech Ventures Corp Announces International Telecommunications Union (ITU-R) Membership Approval ...
Fabled Silver Gold Files Amended Technical Reports
Mosaic Announces October 2021 Sales Revenue and Volumes
Alligator Bioscience and Aptevo Therapeutics Announce a Poster Presentation of ALG.APV-527 at SITC ...
Elektros Inc. is Beginning to Reach Out to EV Companies to License Their Patent Pending Invention
Angle PLC Announces Participation at Jefferies healthcare conference
Titel
Led by BMO Financial Group, FINOS Adds 6 Members to its Growing Community Dedicated to Open Source ...
Fabled Continues to Intercept Northeast Trending Mineralized Intrusive
RedHill Biopharma and South Korea's Kukbo Co. Announce a Strategic Investment of Up To $10 Million ...
Tinka Samples 6 Metres @ 12.8 Grams/Tonne Gold and 2.7% Copper at Silvia
Cielo Provides Operational Update and Production Forecast for Aldersyde and Fort Saskatchewan ...
Naked Brand Group and Privately-Held Cenntro Automotive Group, a Leading Commercial-Stage EV ...
Exploration Drilling at Thompson Knolls Intercepts Mineralized Skarn and Porphyry in Hole TK-3
Universal Copper Completes 2021 Phase I Drilling at Poplar Project
Silver X Announces Shares for Debt Transaction
Petroteq Announces Filing and Mailing of Directors' Circular in Response to the Unsolicited ...
Titel
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Fortitude Gold Reports Preliminary Third Quarter Gold Production, Maintains 2021 Upper Range Gold ...
Fabled Completes Exploration Drilling To The West, Now Focuses On Definition Drilling
Wedgemount Commences IP Geophysical Survey at Its Eagle Copper Gold Project
Codebase Bit Mining Update
Led by BMO Financial Group, FINOS Adds 6 Members to its Growing Community Dedicated to Open Source ...
Fabled Continues to Intercept Northeast Trending Mineralized Intrusive
RedHill Biopharma and South Korea's Kukbo Co. Announce a Strategic Investment of Up To $10 Million ...
Petroteq Announces Letter to Shareholders from R. G. Bailey, CEO and Chairman
Petroteq Responds to Unsolicited Takeover Bid by Viston United Swiss AG
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...