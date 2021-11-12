Apollo Endosurgery to Present at Four Upcoming Investor Conferences

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2021 / Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. ("Apollo") (NASDAQ:APEN), a global leader in minimally invasive medical devices for gastrointestinal and bariatric procedures, today announced that management will participate in four upcoming investor conference events.

Monday, November 15, 2021

Stifel 2021 Healthcare Conference (Virtual)

Management will lead a group presentation at 4:00 pm Eastern Time on Monday, November 17. A live webcast link will be available under the Events and Presentations tab of the Apollo Investor Relations website at https://ir.apolloendo.com.

One-on-one virtual meetings available will be available for institutional investors.

Tuesday, November 16, 2021

Craig Hallum Alpha Select Conference (Virtual)

One-on-one virtual meetings available will be available for institutional investors.

Tuesday, November 30, 2021

Piper Sandler 2021 Healthcare Conference (Virtual)

Management will participate in a recorded fireside chat with Piper Sandler analyst Adam Maeder, which is expected to be available via Piper Sandler's website after November 22. The webcast link will be posted under the Events and Presentations tab of the Apollo Investor Relations website at https://ir.apolloendo.com.

One-on-one virtual meetings available will be available for institutional investors.

Friday, December 3, 2021

Stephens Annual Investment Conference

Management will lead a group presentation at 3:00 pm Eastern Time on Friday, December 3.

One-on-one virtual meetings available will be available for institutional investors.

For more information about scheduling a one-on-one meeting with management, please contact a Stifel, Craig-Hallum, Piper Sandler or Stephens institutional sales representative or Matt Kreps, Investor Relations for Apollo Endosurgery, at mkreps@darrowir.com.

About Apollo Endosurgery, Inc.

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. is a medical technology company focused on development of next-generation, less invasive devices to advance therapeutic endoscopy designed to treat a variety of gastrointestinal conditions including closure of gastrointestinal defects, managing gastrointestinal complications and the treatment of obesity. Apollo's device-based therapies are an alternative to invasive surgical procedures, thus lowering complication rates and reducing total healthcare costs. Apollo's products are offered in over 75 countries today and include the X-Tack™ Endoscopic HeliX Tacking System, the OverStitch™ Endoscopic Suturing System, the OverStitch Sx™ Endoscopic Suturing System, and the ORBERA® Intragastric Balloon.

Apollo's common stock is traded on NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol "APEN". For more information regarding Apollo Endosurgery, go to: www.apolloendo.com.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause results to be materially different than expectations. In addition, there is uncertainty about the continued spread of the COVID-19 virus and the impact it may have on the Company's operations, the demand for the Company's products, the Company's liquidity position, global supply chains and economic activity in general. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include: reports of adverse events related to our products, outcomes of clinical studies, developments in medical technology, regulatory approvals and extensive regulatory oversight by the FDA or other regulatory bodies, unfavorable media coverage related to our products or related procedures, coverage and reimbursement decisions by private or government payors, physician adoption and recommendations of procedures utilizing our products as well as other factors detailed in Apollo's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, including its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and its Form 10-Q for the period ending September 30, 2021. Copies of reports filed with the SEC are posted on Apollo's website and are available from Apollo without charge. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and speak only as of the date hereof, and, except as required by law, Apollo disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.

CONTACT:

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc.

Jeff Black, 512-279-5126

investor-relations@apolloendo.com

Darrow Associates Investor Relations

Matt Kreps, 214-597-8200

mkreps@darrowir.com

SOURCE: Apollo Endosurgery, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com: