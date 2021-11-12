Altamira Therapeutics Reports Positive In vitro Efficacy Data for Bentrio Nasal Spray in Protecting Against Sars-CoV-2 Delta Variant

For the Delta variant study, BentrioTM or saline control were applied in the same type of assay either prophylactically 10 minutes prior to or therapeutically 24 hours following viral inoculation of reconstituted nasal epithelium cells from human donors, followed by once daily application for four days. In saline-treated control cultures, SARS-CoV-2 replicated efficiently, resulting in a rapid increase in viral titer (as measured by the Median Tissue Culture Infectious Dose, TCID50). In contrast, at Days 3 and 4 both prophylactic and therapeutic treatment with Bentrio™ resulted in significantly lower virus titers, reaching -83% when the application was started prior to infection, and -69 to -85% when the application was initiated only when the infection was already ongoing (all values significant at p<0.01 and <0.05).

"We are very pleased to see the protective effects of Bentrio against SARS-CoV-2 confirmed also with the highly contagious and fast replicating Delta variant," commented Thomas Meyer, Altamira Therapeutic's founder, Chairman and CEO. "These fresh results provide further support for the broad applicability of Bentrio. By forming a protective film on the nasal mucosa and trapping particles, Bentrio has a purely physical mode of action and is thus suitable for use across different types of viruses and virus variants. We look forward to continuing the commercial roll out of the product, making it available to all those seeking protection."

As previously reported, Altamira plans to further confirm BentrioTM's efficacy and safety in a COVID-19 clinical trial. While awaiting study approval by the Drugs Controller General of India, Altamira is also preparing for the conduct of another trial, which may be conducted in lieu of or in combination with the planned trial in India.

About Bentrio™

Bentrio™ (AM-301) is a drug-free nasal spray intended for personal protection against airborne viruses and allergens. Upon application into the nose, Bentrio™ forms a protective gel layer on the nasal mucosa. This thin film is designed to prevent the contact of viruses or allergens with cells; in addition, the composition serves to bind such particles and help with their discharge and to humidify the nasal mucosa. Together, this is designed to reduce the risk of upper respiratory tract viral infections and promote alleviation of allergic symptoms.

About Altamira Therapeutics

Altamira Therapeutics is dedicated to developing therapeutics that address important unmet medical needs. The Company is currently active in three areas: the development of RNA therapeutics for extrahepatic therapeutic targets (OligoPhore™ / SemaPhore™ platforms; preclinical), nasal sprays for protection against airborne viruses and allergens (Bentrio™; commercial) or for the treatment of vertigo (AM-125; Phase 2), and the development of therapeutics for intratympanic treatment of tinnitus or hearing loss (Keyzilen® and Sonsuvi®; Phase 3). The Company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda with its main operations in Basel, Switzerland. The shares of Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. trade on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol "CYTO".

