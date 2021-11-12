checkAd

American Resources Corporation to Present at the Virtual Investor Roundtable Event

Live moderated video webcast discussion among members of management and Thought Leader, William E. Smith III, President of CMID, Inc., on Wednesday, November 17th at 9:00 AM ETFISHERS, IN / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2021 / American Resources …

Live moderated video webcast discussion among members of management and Thought Leader, William E. Smith III, President of CMID, Inc., on Wednesday, November 17th at 9:00 AM ET

FISHERS, IN / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2021 / American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) ("American Resources" or the "Company"), a next generation and socially responsible supplier of raw materials to the new infrastructure and electrification marketplace, today announced that Mark Jensen, Chief Executive Officer will participate in the Virtual Investor Roundtable Event on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at 9:00 AM ET.

Joining the Company for the roundtable discussion will be technology veteran, William E. Smith III, who is leading the design, build and operation phase of American Resources' rare earth and critical mineral purification facilities utilizing ligand assisted displacement ("LAD") chromatography technology, which was licensed in partnership with Hasler Ventures and Purdue University.

As part of the virtual event, the Company will provide a brief presentation, followed by a moderated Roundtable discussion and an interactive Q&A session. In addition to the moderated portion of the event, all investors and interested parties will have the opportunity to submit questions live during the event. Interested parties may also pre-submit questions in advance of the live event, which can be sent via the conference website at virtualinvestorco.com. The Company will answer as many questions as possible during the event.

A live video webcast of the Roundtable Event will be available on the Events section of the Investors page of the Company's website (www.americanresourcescorp.com). A webcast replay will be available two hours following the live presentation and will be accessible for one year.

About American Resources Corporation

American Resources Corporation is a next-generation, environmentally and socially responsible supplier of high-quality raw materials to the new infrastructure market. The Company is focused on the extraction and processing of metallurgical carbon, an essential ingredient used in steelmaking, critical and rare earth minerals for the electrification market, and reprocessed metal to be recycled. American Resources has a growing portfolio of operations located in the Central Appalachian basin of eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia where premium quality metallurgical carbon and rare earth mineral deposits are concentrated.

American Resources has established a nimble, low-cost business model centered on growth, which provides a significant opportunity to scale its portfolio of assets to meet the growing global infrastructure and electrification markets while also continuing to acquire operations and significantly reduce their legacy industry risks. Its streamlined and efficient operations are able to maximize margins while reducing costs. For more information visit americanresourcescorp.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

PR Contact

Precision Public Relations
Matt Sheldon
917-280-7329
matt@precisionpr.co

Investor Contact:

JTC Team, LLC
Jenene Thomas
833-475-8247
arec@jtcir.com

RedChip Companies Inc.
Todd McKnight
1-800-RED-CHIP (733-2447)
Info@redchip.com

Company Contact:

Mark LaVerghetta
Vice President of Corporate Finance and Communications
317-855-9926 ext. 0
investor@americanresourcescorp.com

SOURCE: American Resources Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/672463/American-Resources-Corporation-to-Pr ...

American Resources Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare
Autor: Accesswire
12.11.2021, 15:05  |  20   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

American Resources Corporation to Present at the Virtual Investor Roundtable Event Live moderated video webcast discussion among members of management and Thought Leader, William E. Smith III, President of CMID, Inc., on Wednesday, November 17th at 9:00 AM ETFISHERS, IN / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2021 / American Resources …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Cielo Provides Operational Update and Production Forecast for Aldersyde and Fort Saskatchewan ...
Sunworks Announces Third Quarter Financial Results
SEATech Ventures Corp Announces International Telecommunications Union (ITU-R) Membership Approval ...
Fabled Silver Gold Files Amended Technical Reports
Mosaic Announces October 2021 Sales Revenue and Volumes
Alligator Bioscience and Aptevo Therapeutics Announce a Poster Presentation of ALG.APV-527 at SITC ...
Elektros Inc. is Beginning to Reach Out to EV Companies to License Their Patent Pending Invention
Angle PLC Announces Participation at Jefferies healthcare conference
BTU Arranges Hard Dollar Financing
Sigma Labs Expands Footprint at Formnext 2021
Titel
Led by BMO Financial Group, FINOS Adds 6 Members to its Growing Community Dedicated to Open Source ...
Fabled Continues to Intercept Northeast Trending Mineralized Intrusive
RedHill Biopharma and South Korea's Kukbo Co. Announce a Strategic Investment of Up To $10 Million ...
Tinka Samples 6 Metres @ 12.8 Grams/Tonne Gold and 2.7% Copper at Silvia
Cielo Provides Operational Update and Production Forecast for Aldersyde and Fort Saskatchewan ...
Naked Brand Group and Privately-Held Cenntro Automotive Group, a Leading Commercial-Stage EV ...
Exploration Drilling at Thompson Knolls Intercepts Mineralized Skarn and Porphyry in Hole TK-3
Universal Copper Completes 2021 Phase I Drilling at Poplar Project
Silver X Announces Shares for Debt Transaction
Petroteq Announces Filing and Mailing of Directors' Circular in Response to the Unsolicited ...
Titel
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Fortitude Gold Reports Preliminary Third Quarter Gold Production, Maintains 2021 Upper Range Gold ...
Fabled Completes Exploration Drilling To The West, Now Focuses On Definition Drilling
Wedgemount Commences IP Geophysical Survey at Its Eagle Copper Gold Project
Codebase Bit Mining Update
Led by BMO Financial Group, FINOS Adds 6 Members to its Growing Community Dedicated to Open Source ...
Fabled Continues to Intercept Northeast Trending Mineralized Intrusive
RedHill Biopharma and South Korea's Kukbo Co. Announce a Strategic Investment of Up To $10 Million ...
The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases New Interviews with Logiq, Northstar Gold and ShaMaran ...
Petroteq Announces Letter to Shareholders from R. G. Bailey, CEO and Chairman
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...