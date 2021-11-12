iTolerance, Inc. to Present at Virtual Investor Roundtable Event

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2021 / iTolerance, Inc . ("iTolerance" or the "Company"), a biotechnology company focused on the development of innovative regenerative medicines, today announced that Anthony Japour, CEO and President, Camillo Ricordi, MD, Chief Scientist of iTolerance will participate in the Virtual Investor Roundtable Event on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at 3:00 PM ET.

Joining the Company for the roundtable are Scientific Advisor and founders of iTolerance, Andrés García, PhD, Executive Director, Parker H. Petit Institute for Bioengineering and Bioscience Petit Director's Chair in Bioengineering and Bioscience Regents' Professor, George W. Woodruff School of Mechanical Engineering Georgia Institute of Technology and Haval Shirwan, PhD, Professor, Department of Child Health and Molecular Microbiology and Immunology; Director, Immunomodulation and Translational Research Program at U Missouri; Founder/CEO FasCure Therapeutics, LLC. Additionally, the Company will be joined by Gary Hall, Jr. an active and well-established diabetes patient advocate and key opinion leader with expertise in strategic alliance, marketing, clinical distribution, sport, sports science, medical research and patient engagement.

As part of the virtual event, the Company will provide a brief presentation, followed by a moderated Roundtable discussion and an interactive Q&A session. In addition to the moderated portion of the event, all investors and interested parties will have the opportunity to submit questions live during the event. Interested parties may also pre-submit questions in advance of the live event, which can be sent via the conference website at virtualinvestorco.com. The Company will answer as many questions as possible during the event.

A live video webcast of the Roundtable Event will be available on the Events page of the Company's website (itolerance.com). A webcast replay will be available two hours following the live presentation and will be accessible for one year.

About iTolerance, Inc.

iTolerance isa privately held biotechnology company focused on the development of innovative regenerative medicines. The Company's lead program, iTOL-101, is an adjunct therapy with pancreatic islet cell implant currently in development for the treatment of or as a potential breakthrough cure for Type 1 Diabetes. iTOL-101 has demonstrated compelling efficacy in non-human primate studies. The Company plans to advance iTOL-101 towards an IND and first-in-man study. Additionally, the Company is advancing its regenerative cell therapy platform to fuel a robust pipeline addressing high-value indications. For more information, please visit itolerance.com.

