Impact Fusion International Announced today that Acra Investments Reached an Agreement in Principle with South Richmond Realty to Purchase the 62-acre Napoleonville Property

Impact Fusion International, Inc. a company focused on international marketing of proprietary Health and Wellness products for both livestock and humans, is pleased to announce that Acra Investments, LLC of Ohio reached an agreement in principle with South Richmond Realty, to purchase the 62 acre property located at 204 Hwy 1011, Napoleonville LA. 70390

The closing of this purchase is to be completed by December 17, 2021.

Mr. Schaefer, CEO of Acra Investments LLC, has personally arranged with Assumption Parish to pay the outstanding taxes in full.

The current arrangement between Acra Investments, LLC and Impact Fusion will allow Impact Fusion to increase its scalability for bagasse procurement, manufacturing and packaging, without having the overhead of rent. Acra Investments, LLC will only require Impact Fusion to cover the cost of future property taxes as they come due. This arrangement also allows Impact Fusion to purchase the land from Acra Investments at any time in the future.

Mr. Schaefer stated " I am very committed to working closely with the Company and its CEO, Marc Walther as it implements its' multi-faceted business plan.

About Impact Fusion International Inc.

Impact Fusion International, Inc. is in the business of marketing products in the "Health and Wellness" sector of all international markets. It is the company's mission to invent, develop and market these proprietary products worldwide for the health and well-being of humans and animals.

The information contained in this release includes some statement that are not purely historical and that are "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our and their management's expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future, including our financial condition, results of operations. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. The words "anticipates," "believes," "continue," "could," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "may," "might," "plans," "possible," "potential," "predicts," "projects," "seeks," "should," "would" and similar expressions, or the negatives of such terms, may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are based on current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and the potential effects on the parties and the corporate and administrative transactions. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements and represent our management's beliefs and assumptions only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

Updates can be found at the official Impact Fusion Twitter account @impactfusionl

