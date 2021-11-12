checkAd

Musk Metals Announces a Prospecting Follow Up on Lithium Anomalies in Till Defined During Phase Two of Its Exploration Program on Its 100% Owned Elon Lithium Project in Quebec, Canada

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / NOVEMBER 12, 2021 / Musk Metals Corp. ("Musk Metals" or the "Company") (CSE:MUSK)(OTC PINK:EMSKF)(FSE:1I30) is pleased to announce that follow up work on till anomalies identified during its Phase Two (2) exploration …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / NOVEMBER 12, 2021 / Musk Metals Corp. ("Musk Metals" or the "Company") (CSE:MUSK)(OTC PINK:EMSKF)(FSE:1I30) is pleased to announce that follow up work on till anomalies identified during its Phase Two (2) exploration program on the 100% owned ‘'Elon Lithium Property'' (the ‘'Property''). The Property is strategically located in Abitibi, Qc at approximately 600 meters northeast of the North American Lithium Project, formerly known as Mine Québec Lithium, which produced over 907,000 tons of material at 1.40% Li2O between 1955 and 1965 (Boily et al, 1989).

The Company completed, at the beginning of 2021, a phase 1 high-resolution heliborne magnetic survey (see news release dates April 26, 2021), which identified multiple magnetic anomalies throughout the Elon Lithium Property.

Phase 2 exploration works focused on the interpreted intrusion, magnetic structures and mafic units identified by the airborne survey (see news release dates August 13, 2021). A first site visit was conducted in July 2021 and returned 29 till samples (down-ice from the potential intrusion) and 44 rock samples from boulders and outcrops.

A follow-up till sampling campaign is planned for the month of November 2021. The survey will consist of pit digging in till to retrieve boulders and clasts in the areas that are of interest regarding lithium exploration, including the two (2) recently identified anomalous areas in till (see news release dated October 6th, 2021), as shown in figure 1 below. The objective of the survey is to obtain mineralization evidence from rocks and boulders of the previously prospected area in order to associate the source of the till anomalies with a mineralization style in the host rocks it originates from, and its correlated mineralogy and alterations.

Following that investigation, the Company will be able to prepare a geophysics program that will target the specific mineralization style found out during the survey and this should lead to drill work in 2022.

Figure 1. Till anomalies results from July 2021 Geochemical Till Survey with Magnetic Survey results interpretation.

Foto: Accesswire

References:

Boily, M., Pilote, P., Raillon, H., 1989: La métallogénie des métaux de haute technologie en Abitibi-Témiscamingue. Ministère des Ressources Naturelles, MB 89-29.

Qualified Person

This press release was prepared by Pierre-Alexandre Pelletier, P.Geo OGQ, and Steven Lauzier, P.Geo OGQ whom are qualified persons as defined under National Instrument 43-101, and who reviewed and approved the geological information provided in this news release.

Make sure to follow the company on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook as well as subscribe for company updates at www.muskmetals.ca

About Musk Metals Corp.

Musk Metals is a publicly traded exploration company focused on the development of highly prospective, discovery-stage mineral properties located in some of Canada's top mining jurisdictions. The growing portfolio of mineral properties exhibit favorable geological characteristics in underexplored areas within the prolific "Electric Avenue" pegmatite field of northwestern Ontario, the "Abitibi Lithium Camp" of southwestern Quebec, the "Golden Triangle" district of British Columbia, the Mineral Rich "Red Lake" mining camp of Northwestern Ontario and the "Chapais-Chibougamau" mining camp, the second largest mining camp in Quebec, Canada.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Nader Vatanchi
CEO & Director

For more information on Musk Metals, please contact:

Phone: 604-717-6605
Corporate e-mail: info@muskmetals.ca
Website: www.muskmetals.ca
Corporate Address: 303 - 570 Granville Street, Vancouver, BC, V6C 2P1

Neither Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Musk Metals Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/672519/Musk-Metals-Announces-a-Prospecting-Follow-Up-on-Lithium-Anomalies-in-Till-Defined-During-Phase-Two-of-Its-Exploration-Program-on-Its-100-Owned-Elon-Lithium-Project-in-Quebec-Canada

Musk Metals Registered Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare
Autor: Accesswire
12.11.2021, 09:01  |   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Musk Metals Announces a Prospecting Follow Up on Lithium Anomalies in Till Defined During Phase Two of Its Exploration Program on Its 100% Owned Elon Lithium Project in Quebec, Canada VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / NOVEMBER 12, 2021 / Musk Metals Corp. ("Musk Metals" or the "Company") (CSE:MUSK)(OTC PINK:EMSKF)(FSE:1I30) is pleased to announce that follow up work on till anomalies identified during its Phase Two (2) exploration …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Cielo Provides Operational Update and Production Forecast for Aldersyde and Fort Saskatchewan ...
Sunworks Announces Third Quarter Financial Results
iTolerance, Inc. to Present at Virtual Investor Roundtable Event
SEATech Ventures Corp Announces International Telecommunications Union (ITU-R) Membership Approval ...
Fabled Silver Gold Files Amended Technical Reports
Mosaic Announces October 2021 Sales Revenue and Volumes
Alligator Bioscience and Aptevo Therapeutics Announce a Poster Presentation of ALG.APV-527 at SITC ...
Angle PLC Announces Participation at Jefferies healthcare conference
BTU Arranges Hard Dollar Financing
Sigma Labs Expands Footprint at Formnext 2021
Titel
Led by BMO Financial Group, FINOS Adds 6 Members to its Growing Community Dedicated to Open Source ...
Fabled Continues to Intercept Northeast Trending Mineralized Intrusive
RedHill Biopharma and South Korea's Kukbo Co. Announce a Strategic Investment of Up To $10 Million ...
Cielo Provides Operational Update and Production Forecast for Aldersyde and Fort Saskatchewan ...
Tinka Samples 6 Metres @ 12.8 Grams/Tonne Gold and 2.7% Copper at Silvia
Naked Brand Group and Privately-Held Cenntro Automotive Group, a Leading Commercial-Stage EV ...
Exploration Drilling at Thompson Knolls Intercepts Mineralized Skarn and Porphyry in Hole TK-3
Universal Copper Completes 2021 Phase I Drilling at Poplar Project
Silver X Announces Shares for Debt Transaction
Petroteq Announces Filing and Mailing of Directors' Circular in Response to the Unsolicited ...
Titel
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Fortitude Gold Reports Preliminary Third Quarter Gold Production, Maintains 2021 Upper Range Gold ...
Fabled Completes Exploration Drilling To The West, Now Focuses On Definition Drilling
The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases New Interviews with Logiq, Northstar Gold and ShaMaran ...
Wedgemount Commences IP Geophysical Survey at Its Eagle Copper Gold Project
Codebase Bit Mining Update
Led by BMO Financial Group, FINOS Adds 6 Members to its Growing Community Dedicated to Open Source ...
Fabled Continues to Intercept Northeast Trending Mineralized Intrusive
RedHill Biopharma and South Korea's Kukbo Co. Announce a Strategic Investment of Up To $10 Million ...
Petroteq Announces Letter to Shareholders from R. G. Bailey, CEO and Chairman
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...