Secunet Sees 2022 Sales, EBIT Below This Year's Results

(PLX AI) – Secunet announces forecast for the 2022 financial year.Secunet expects sales revenues of around 320 million euros for 2022Secunet expects EBIT about 50 million euros for 2022Secunet expects 2021 to close with sales revenues of around 330 …

  • (PLX AI) – Secunet announces forecast for the 2022 financial year.
  • Secunet expects sales revenues of around 320 million euros for 2022
  • Secunet expects EBIT about 50 million euros for 2022
  • Secunet expects 2021 to close with sales revenues of around 330 million euros and an EBIT of about 59 million euros
  • Despite the current high order book (174.9 million euros as at 30 September 2021) , Secunet expects product business to stabilise at the high level of the current financial year 2021 in the financial year 2022. This development relates in particular to the business with secure mobile workstations and the secunet healthcare connector
  • As a result of increasing investments in future technologies and the associated growth of the workforce to expand expertise and develop new products and solutions, the Management Board expects EBIT in the 2022 financial year to be below the level of the 2021 financial year


Wertpapier


Autor: PLX AI
12.11.2021, 18:03   

