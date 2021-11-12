FLYHT Announces Proposed Warrant Amendment

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2021 / FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (TSXV:FLY)(OTCQX:FLYLF) (the "Company" or "FLYHT") announced it has applied to the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") to amend the exercise price and expiry date of 2,667,610 previously issued and outstanding warrants (the "Warrants") such that the Warrants will now expire on June 15, 2022 and have an exercise price of $1.25. The Warrants were originally set to expire on November 15, 2021 (2,396,200 Warrants) and November 25, 2021 (271,410 warrants), both with an original exercise price of $1.75. The amendment is subject to approval by the Exchange.

This proposed amendment is being requested due to the recent market changes affecting FLYHT and the aviation industry as a whole as a result of the Covid pandemic.