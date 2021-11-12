checkAd

American Manganese Receives Notice of Allowance from Canadian Patent Office

Canadian Patent to Join U.S., Korean and Japanese Patents in AMY's Battery Recycling PortfolioRemaining National Phase Patent Applications include China, Europe, Australia, and IndiaSURREY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2021 / American Manganese …

Canadian Patent to Join U.S., Korean and Japanese Patents in AMY's Battery Recycling Portfolio

Remaining National Phase Patent Applications include China, Europe, Australia, and India

SURREY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2021 / American Manganese Inc. (TSXV:AMY)(OTCQB:AMYZF)(FSE:2AM) ("AMY" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Canadian Patent Office has issued the Company a Notice of Allowance with respect to AMY's National Phase Patent Application for its lithium-ion battery recycling technology, RecycLiCo™. The Notice of Allowance is a formal notification indicating that the examination of the invention has been completed by the Canadian Patent Office and is allowed for issuance as a patent. The Company's attorney will be completing documentation and submitting fees for formal issuance of the Canadian patent.

AMY's RecycLiCo™ process includes key aspects such as:

  • Treatment of several cathode chemistries such as lithium cobalt oxide (LCO), lithium nickel manganese cobalt oxide (NMC), and lithium nickel cobalt aluminum oxide (NCA).
  • Methods for achieving 100% extraction of cobalt, nickel, manganese, aluminum for all cathode chemistries tested.
  • Method for achieving 100% lithium extraction by a novel locked cycle process.

"The notice of allowance from the Canadian Patent Office further expands our battery recycling patent portfolio and adds validation to our RecycLiCo process. I have always stressed the importance of a patent portfolio because of its respected validation process, transparency, added core value, and recognition," commented Larry Reaugh, President and CEO of American Manganese. "Our timing is opportune given that the Canadian Government is now aggressively pursuing the worldwide EV revolution."

The Canadian Patent, when issued formally, will join patents already issued to AMY by the patent offices of the United States (U.S. Patent No. 10246343 and U.S. Patent No. 10308523), South Korea (Patent No. 10-2246670) and Japanese (Patent No. Patent 690606). The Company has also filed National Phase Patent Applications for China, Europe, Australia, India.

About American Manganese Inc.

American Manganese Inc. is a critical metals company focused on the recycling of lithium-ion batteries with the RecycLiCo™ patented process. The RecycLiCo™ patented process was developed to offer a closed-loop and environmentally friendly solution for the recycling of cathode materials used in lithium-ion batteries. The recycling process provides high extraction and purity of cathode metals, such as lithium, cobalt, nickel, manganese, and aluminum. The RecycLiCo™ process was designed with the goal to produce recycled battery products that could be seamlessly and directly integrated into the re-manufacturing of battery cathodes using minimal processing steps.

On behalf of Management
AMERICAN MANGANESE INC.

Larry W. Reaugh
President and Chief Executive Officer
Telephone: 778 574 4444
Email: lreaugh@amymn.com

www.americanmanganeseinc.com
www.recyclico.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain "forward-looking statements", which are statements about the future based on current expectations or beliefs. For this purpose, statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements by their nature involve risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate or true. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

SOURCE: American Manganese Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/672698/American-Manganese-Receives-Notice-o ...

American Manganese Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare
Autor: Accesswire
12.11.2021, 21:55  |   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

American Manganese Receives Notice of Allowance from Canadian Patent Office Canadian Patent to Join U.S., Korean and Japanese Patents in AMY's Battery Recycling PortfolioRemaining National Phase Patent Applications include China, Europe, Australia, and IndiaSURREY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2021 / American Manganese …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Cielo Provides Operational Update and Production Forecast for Aldersyde and Fort Saskatchewan ...
iTolerance, Inc. to Present at Virtual Investor Roundtable Event
Sunworks Announces Third Quarter Financial Results
SEATech Ventures Corp Announces International Telecommunications Union (ITU-R) Membership Approval ...
Cannagistics, Inc., Closes Acquisition of The Integrity Wellness Group, Inc.
Mosaic Announces October 2021 Sales Revenue and Volumes
Alligator Bioscience and Aptevo Therapeutics Announce a Poster Presentation of ALG.APV-527 at SITC ...
Angle PLC Announces Participation at Jefferies healthcare conference
Aftermath Islands Unveils Homes and Other Dwellings for Purchase as NFTs on Metaverse Platform ...
Eskay Mining Enters into Amended Cost Sharing Agreement with Seabridge Gold to Finance Coulter ...
Titel
Cielo Provides Operational Update and Production Forecast for Aldersyde and Fort Saskatchewan ...
Led by BMO Financial Group, FINOS Adds 6 Members to its Growing Community Dedicated to Open Source ...
Fabled Continues to Intercept Northeast Trending Mineralized Intrusive
RedHill Biopharma and South Korea's Kukbo Co. Announce a Strategic Investment of Up To $10 Million ...
Tinka Samples 6 Metres @ 12.8 Grams/Tonne Gold and 2.7% Copper at Silvia
Naked Brand Group and Privately-Held Cenntro Automotive Group, a Leading Commercial-Stage EV ...
Exploration Drilling at Thompson Knolls Intercepts Mineralized Skarn and Porphyry in Hole TK-3
Universal Copper Completes 2021 Phase I Drilling at Poplar Project
Silver X Announces Shares for Debt Transaction
Petroteq Announces Filing and Mailing of Directors' Circular in Response to the Unsolicited ...
Titel
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Fortitude Gold Reports Preliminary Third Quarter Gold Production, Maintains 2021 Upper Range Gold ...
Fabled Completes Exploration Drilling To The West, Now Focuses On Definition Drilling
The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases New Interviews with Logiq, Northstar Gold and ShaMaran ...
Wedgemount Commences IP Geophysical Survey at Its Eagle Copper Gold Project
Codebase Bit Mining Update
Cielo Provides Operational Update and Production Forecast for Aldersyde and Fort Saskatchewan ...
Led by BMO Financial Group, FINOS Adds 6 Members to its Growing Community Dedicated to Open Source ...
Fabled Continues to Intercept Northeast Trending Mineralized Intrusive
RedHill Biopharma and South Korea's Kukbo Co. Announce a Strategic Investment of Up To $10 Million ...
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...