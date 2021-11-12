Bexil Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

For the three months ended September 30, 2021, Bexil recorded net income attributable to Bexil shareholders of approximately $0.14 million or $0.18 of diluted earnings per share, compared to net income attributable to Bexil shareholders of approximately $0.40 million or $0.47 of diluted earnings per share for the three months ended September 30, 2020.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, Bexil recorded net income attributable to Bexil shareholders of approximately $5.43 million or $6.59 of diluted earnings per share compared to a net loss attributable to Bexil shareholders of approximately $3.61 million or $4.36 of diluted earnings per share for the nine months ended September 30, 2020.

Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") require that the Company include the changes in unrealized gains/losses of its equity security investments in net income. Such investment gains/losses include losses of $0.32 million in the three months and gains of $4.14 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and losses of $0.97 million in the three months and losses of $5.39 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2020. The amount of investment gains/losses in any given period is usually meaningless and delivers figures for net earnings per share that can be extremely misleading to investors who have little or no knowledge of accounting rules, as noted in a recent Berkshire Hathaway press release.

The Company's book value per share attributable to Bexil shareholders at September 30, 2021 was $34.19, based on shareholders' equity attributable to Bexil shareholders of approximately $26.8 million and 784,177 shares issued and outstanding. The Company's book value per share attributable to Bexil shareholders at September 30, 2020 was $21.88, based on shareholders' equity attributable to Bexil shareholders of approximately $18.4 million and 841,257 shares issued and outstanding.

The limited information above in this press release is not adequate for making an informed investment judgment, and we urge stockholders and investors to read the Company's unaudited quarterly report for the quarterly period ended September 30, 2021, which is available at www.Bexil.com appended to the copy of this press release and at www.otcmarkets.com under the Company's stock symbol.