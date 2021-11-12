checkAd

Bexil Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

MILLBROOK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2021 / Bexil Corporation (Stock Symbol:BXLC) ("Bexil" or the "Company") today reported its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.For the three months ended September 30, 2021, …

MILLBROOK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2021 / Bexil Corporation (Stock Symbol:BXLC) ("Bexil" or the "Company") today reported its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.

For the three months ended September 30, 2021, Bexil recorded net income attributable to Bexil shareholders of approximately $0.14 million or $0.18 of diluted earnings per share, compared to net income attributable to Bexil shareholders of approximately $0.40 million or $0.47 of diluted earnings per share for the three months ended September 30, 2020.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, Bexil recorded net income attributable to Bexil shareholders of approximately $5.43 million or $6.59 of diluted earnings per share compared to a net loss attributable to Bexil shareholders of approximately $3.61 million or $4.36 of diluted earnings per share for the nine months ended September 30, 2020.

Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") require that the Company include the changes in unrealized gains/losses of its equity security investments in net income. Such investment gains/losses include losses of $0.32 million in the three months and gains of $4.14 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and losses of $0.97 million in the three months and losses of $5.39 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2020. The amount of investment gains/losses in any given period is usually meaningless and delivers figures for net earnings per share that can be extremely misleading to investors who have little or no knowledge of accounting rules, as noted in a recent Berkshire Hathaway press release.

The Company's book value per share attributable to Bexil shareholders at September 30, 2021 was $34.19, based on shareholders' equity attributable to Bexil shareholders of approximately $26.8 million and 784,177 shares issued and outstanding. The Company's book value per share attributable to Bexil shareholders at September 30, 2020 was $21.88, based on shareholders' equity attributable to Bexil shareholders of approximately $18.4 million and 841,257 shares issued and outstanding.

The limited information above in this press release is not adequate for making an informed investment judgment, and we urge stockholders and investors to read the Company's unaudited quarterly report for the quarterly period ended September 30, 2021, which is available at www.Bexil.com appended to the copy of this press release and at www.otcmarkets.com under the Company's stock symbol.

Seite 1 von 2
BEXIL CORP/SH jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare
Autor: Accesswire
12.11.2021, 22:05  |  25   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Bexil Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results MILLBROOK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2021 / Bexil Corporation (Stock Symbol:BXLC) ("Bexil" or the "Company") today reported its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.For the three months ended September 30, 2021, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Cielo Provides Operational Update and Production Forecast for Aldersyde and Fort Saskatchewan ...
iTolerance, Inc. to Present at Virtual Investor Roundtable Event
SEATech Ventures Corp Announces International Telecommunications Union (ITU-R) Membership Approval ...
Cannagistics, Inc., Closes Acquisition of The Integrity Wellness Group, Inc.
Alligator Bioscience and Aptevo Therapeutics Announce a Poster Presentation of ALG.APV-527 at SITC ...
Angle PLC Announces Participation at Jefferies healthcare conference
Aftermath Islands Unveils Homes and Other Dwellings for Purchase as NFTs on Metaverse Platform ...
Eskay Mining Enters into Amended Cost Sharing Agreement with Seabridge Gold to Finance Coulter ...
BTU Arranges Hard Dollar Financing
Cannabis Suisse Corp. to Design a New IT Product "Cannabis Life" Based on Artificial Intelligence
Titel
Cielo Provides Operational Update and Production Forecast for Aldersyde and Fort Saskatchewan ...
Led by BMO Financial Group, FINOS Adds 6 Members to its Growing Community Dedicated to Open Source ...
Fabled Continues to Intercept Northeast Trending Mineralized Intrusive
RedHill Biopharma and South Korea's Kukbo Co. Announce a Strategic Investment of Up To $10 Million ...
Tinka Samples 6 Metres @ 12.8 Grams/Tonne Gold and 2.7% Copper at Silvia
Naked Brand Group and Privately-Held Cenntro Automotive Group, a Leading Commercial-Stage EV ...
Exploration Drilling at Thompson Knolls Intercepts Mineralized Skarn and Porphyry in Hole TK-3
Universal Copper Completes 2021 Phase I Drilling at Poplar Project
Silver X Announces Shares for Debt Transaction
Petroteq Announces Filing and Mailing of Directors' Circular in Response to the Unsolicited ...
Titel
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Fortitude Gold Reports Preliminary Third Quarter Gold Production, Maintains 2021 Upper Range Gold ...
Fabled Completes Exploration Drilling To The West, Now Focuses On Definition Drilling
The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases New Interviews with Logiq, Northstar Gold and ShaMaran ...
Wedgemount Commences IP Geophysical Survey at Its Eagle Copper Gold Project
Codebase Bit Mining Update
Cielo Provides Operational Update and Production Forecast for Aldersyde and Fort Saskatchewan ...
Led by BMO Financial Group, FINOS Adds 6 Members to its Growing Community Dedicated to Open Source ...
Fabled Continues to Intercept Northeast Trending Mineralized Intrusive
RedHill Biopharma and South Korea's Kukbo Co. Announce a Strategic Investment of Up To $10 Million ...
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...