Zomedica Announces Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

ANN ARBOR, MI / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2021 / Zomedica Corp. (NYSE American:ZOM) ("Zomedica" or "Company"), a veterinary health company creating point-of-care diagnostics products for dogs and cats, today reported consolidated financial results …

ANN ARBOR, MI / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2021 / Zomedica Corp. (NYSE American:ZOM) ("Zomedica" or "Company"), a veterinary health company creating point-of-care diagnostics products for dogs and cats, today reported consolidated financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021. Amounts, unless specified otherwise, are expressed in U.S. dollars and presented under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("U.S. GAAP"). Third quarter results do not include operations of PulseVet which were acquired on October 1, 2021.

Larry Heaton, Chief Executive Officer of Zomedica, stated that, "During the third quarter the team at Zomedica continued building the installed base of TRUFORMA® instruments through our Customer Appreciation Program (CAP), which provides select customers with an instrument at no charge as long as they agree to purchase assay cartridges. Customer response to this program has been encouraging, with 144 customers enrolled to date, and we plan to continue offering it through the end of the year. We expect revenue from these CAP program customers to build sequentially as they utilize cartridges currently available, and new ones as they are released to market. We continue to work with our partner, Qorvo Biotechnologies, to develop new assays for the TRUFORMA® instrument and expect to release several new assays to market in 2022.

Mr. Heaton continued, "Business development was an important focus of the Zomedica team during the third quarter, which led to the culmination of Zomedica's first acquisition on October 1, 2021, when Pulse Veterinary Technologies ("PulseVet") became a Zomedica Company. We're excited about the opportunities to combine the sales and marketing efforts of the respective companies to broaden the introduction of PulseVet's market-leading shock-wave therapy to the small animal market and the potential future opportunity to introduce TRUFORMA® technology into the equine market."

"The third quarter reflected Zomedica's dual approach to realizing growth - building the installed base of TRUFORMA® technology to produce organic growth, and active business development efforts through strategic investments to expand our product offerings, technologies and product development efforts. During the balance of the year, we're continuing this strategy as we expand the sales and marketing teams and provide the training needed to effectively sell into the animal health marketplace."

