TechPrecision Corporation Schedules Conference Call to Report Fiscal 2022 Second Quarter Financial Results

WESTMINSTER, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2021 / TechPrecision Corporation (OTCQB:TPCS) ("TechPrecision" or "the Company"), an industry leading manufacturer of precision, large-scale fabricated and machined metal components and tested systems with customers in the defense and precision industrial sectors, today announced it will release financial results for its 2022 fiscal second quarter on Monday, November 22, 2021.

The Company will hold a conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern (U.S.) time on November 22, 2021. To participate in the live conference call, please dial 1-888-506-0062 five to 10 minutes prior to the scheduled conference call time. International callers should dial 1-973-528-0011. When prompted, reference TechPrecision and entry code 662254.

A replay will be available until December 6, 2021. To access the replay, dial 1-877-481-4010 or 1-919-882-2331. When prompted, enter Conference Passcode 43688.

The call will also be available over the Internet and accessible at: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2198/43688.

About TechPrecision Corporation
TechPrecision Corporation, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Ranor, Inc. and STADCO, manufactures large-scale, metal fabricated and machined precision components and equipment. These products are used in a variety of markets including: defense, aerospace, nuclear, industrial, and medical. TechPrecision's goal is to be an end-to-end service provider to its customers by furnishing customized solutions for completed products requiring custom fabrication and machining, assembly, inspection and testing. To learn more about the Company, please visit the corporate website at http://www.techprecision.com. Information on the Company's website or any other website does not constitute a part of this press release.

Company Contact:
Mr. Thomas Sammons
Chief Financial Officer
TechPrecision Corporation
Tel: 978-883-5109
Email: sammonst@ranor.com
www.techprecision.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Hayden IR
Brett Maas
Phone:646-536-7331
Email: brett@haydenir.com

SOURCE: TechPrecision Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/672714/TechPrecision-Corporation-Schedules- ...

