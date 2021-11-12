checkAd

Silver X Completes Shares for Debt Transaction

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICESVANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2021 / SILVER X MINING CORP. (TSXV:AGX)(OTCQB:WRPSF) ("Silver X" or the "Company") is pleased to announce …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2021 / SILVER X MINING CORP. (TSXV:AGX)(OTCQB:WRPSF) ("Silver X" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the previously announced shares for debt transaction, announced on November 5, 2021, is completed.

The Company has distinguished the principal amount of its US$1 million note together with accrued interest and arrangement fees in the amount of CAD$1,668,518 by issuance of common shares of the Company at a deemed price of $0.315 per Share.

All securities issued will be subject to a four month hold period which will expire on the date that is four months and one day from the date of issue.

About Silver X Mining

Silver X Mining is a Canadian silver mining company with assets in Peru and Ecuador. The Company's flagship asset is the Nueva Recuperada silver lead zinc project located in Huancavelica, Peru. Founders and management have a successful track record of increasing shareholder value. For more information visit our website at www.silverx-mining.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Jose Garcia
Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:

Silver X Mining Corp.
Jose Garcia, Chief Executive Officer
+1 604 358 1382 | j.garcia@silverx-mining.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking" Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain acts, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking information in this press release may include, without limitation, statements with respect to the Debt Settlement by the Company.

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company, as the case may be, to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: Silver X Mining Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/672712/Silver-X-Completes-Shares-for-Debt-T ...

Autor: Accesswire
12.11.2021, 23:15  |  18   |   |   

Disclaimer

