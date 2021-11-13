University Bancorp 2Q2021 Net Income $7,283,972, $1.53 Per Share

Shareholders' equity attributable to University Bancorp, Inc. common stock shareholders was $65,881,649 or $13.82 per share, based on shares outstanding at June 30, 2021 of 4,767,518.

ANN ARBOR, MI / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2021 / University Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQB:UNIB) announced that it had an unaudited net income attributable to University Bancorp, Inc. common stock shareholders in 2Q2021 of $7,283,972, $1.53 per share on average shares outstanding of 4,765,785 for the second quarter, versus an unaudited net income of $9,009,106, $1.73 per share on average shares outstanding of 5,204,899 for 2Q2020. For the 12 months ended June 30, 2021, net income was $34,134,813, $6.94 per share on average shares outstanding of 4,921,524 for the period.

President Stephen Lange Ranzini noted, "Our core businesses continue to perform well. Mortgage originations margins were stable during the quarter at median cycle levels. Our subservicing, mortgage originations, investment in Mortgage Servicing Rights (MSRs), Insurance and Community Bank operations are performing at high levels. Additionally, our loan portfolios, from a risk standpoint are also in excellent shape."

At Midwest Loan Services, the increase in internally serviced originations and organic growth of our sub-servicing clients led the number of mortgages serviced to grow an annualized growth rate of 21.7% for 2Q2021. Excluding the benefit from its $608.8 million of non-interest-bearing escrow deposits, Midwest Loan Services contributed $2.2 million in pre-tax income in 2Q2021, or an annualized pre-tax income run rate of $8.8 million.

Results in 2Q2021 were positively impacted by median cycle average margins on mortgage originations sold to the secondary market. The following graph is the best index that we are aware of for the overall industry-wide margins on standard FNMA and FHLMC loans sold in the secondary market.

Foto: Accesswire

Margins began to rise in mid-February 2020 and rose to record levels, as the industry struggled with capacity constraints caused by the surge in applications caused by record low interest rates, and financial and operational dislocations caused by the global pandemic. Margins have since moderated to mid-cycle levels.

For 2Q 2021, fair market value asset adjustments were net accretive to earnings with a net impact of $2,835,579 before taxes as follows: