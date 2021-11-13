Usha Resources Announces First Tranche Closing and Extension of Private Placement

Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or dissemination in the United States

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2021 / Usha Resources Ltd. ("Usha" or the "Company") (TSXV:USHA)(OTCQB:USHAF) is pleased to announce that, further to its news releases of August 12, 2021 and October 14, 2021, it has closed the first tranche of the Company's non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement"), issuing an aggregate of 2,967,668 units (the "Units") at $0.30 per Unit raising gross proceeds of $890,300.40.

Each Unit consists of one common share (a "Share") and one-half of one transferable share purchase warrant (a "Warrant") with each whole Warrant exercisable at $0.45 per share for a period of two (2) years from the date of closing, subject to an accelerated expiry if the closing trading price of the Company's shares is greater than $0.75 per Share for a period of 10 consecutive trading days (the "Acceleration Event"). The Company will give notice to the holders of the Acceleration Event and the Warrants will expire 30 days thereafter.