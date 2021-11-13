New Placer Dome Gold Corp. Closes Final Tranche of Private Placement
Not for distribution to United States news wire services or dissemination in the United StatesVANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2021 / New Placer Dome Gold Corp. ("New Placer Dome" or the "Company") (TSXV:NGLD) (OTCQB:NPDCF)(FSE:BM5) is …
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2021 / New Placer Dome Gold Corp. ("New Placer Dome" or the "Company") (TSXV:NGLD) (OTCQB:NPDCF)(FSE:BM5) is pleased to announce that it has closed the second and final tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement"). In the second tranche, 5,600,000 units (each a "Unit") at a price of $0.08 per Unit were issued for aggregate gross proceeds of $448,000. Each Unit was priced at $0.08 and consists of one common share and one transferable common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $0.12 per share for a period of thirty-six (36) months from the date of closing the Private Placement.
In aggregate, the two tranches of the Private Placement consisted of 60,730,900 Units for gross proceeds of $4,858,472. In connection with the closing of the two traches of the Private Placement, the Company paid aggregate cash finder's fees of $294,898 and issued 3,688,225 non-transferable finder warrants to certain brokers, 56,000 of which entitle the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $0.08 per share for a period of thirty-six (36) months from the date of closing the Private Placement and the balance have the same terms as the Warrants.
The net proceeds from the Private Placement will be used to make payments to Liberty Gold Corp. (TSX:LGD) ("Liberty Gold") pursuant to the Kinsley Option Agreement (as defined below), to fund its maintenance and exploration costs on its properties and for general working capital purposes.
All securities issued pursuant to the Private Placement are subject to a four-month hold period from the closing date in accordance with applicable securities laws.
About New Placer Dome Gold Corp.
New Placer Dome Gold Corp. is a gold exploration company focused on acquiring and advancing gold projects in Nevada. New Placer Dome's flagship Kinsley Mountain Gold Project located 90 km south of the Long Canyon Mine (currently in production under the Newmont/Barrick Joint Venture, Nevada Gold Mines), hosts Carlin-style gold mineralization, previous run of mine heap leach production, and NI 43-101 indicated resources containing 418,000 ounces of gold grading 2.63 g/t Au (4.95 million tonnes) and inferred resources containing 117,000 ounces of gold averaging 1.51 g/t Au (2.44 million tonnes)1. The Bolo Project, located 90 km northeast of Tonopah, Nevada, is another core asset, similarly hosting Carlin-style gold mineralization. New Placer Dome also owns 100% of the Troy Canyon Project, located 120 km south of Ely, Nevada. New Placer Dome is run by a strong management and technical team consisting of capital markets and mining professionals with the goal of maximizing value for shareholders through new mineral discoveries, committed long-term partnerships, and the advancement of exploration projects in geopolitically favourable jurisdictions.
