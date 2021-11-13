New Placer Dome Gold Corp. Closes Final Tranche of Private Placement

Not for distribution to United States news wire services or dissemination in the United States

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2021 / New Placer Dome Gold Corp. ("New Placer Dome" or the "Company") (TSXV:NGLD) (OTCQB:NPDCF)(FSE:BM5) is pleased to announce that it has closed the second and final tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement"). In the second tranche, 5,600,000 units (each a "Unit") at a price of $0.08 per Unit were issued for aggregate gross proceeds of $448,000. Each Unit was priced at $0.08 and consists of one common share and one transferable common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $0.12 per share for a period of thirty-six (36) months from the date of closing the Private Placement.

In aggregate, the two tranches of the Private Placement consisted of 60,730,900 Units for gross proceeds of $4,858,472. In connection with the closing of the two traches of the Private Placement, the Company paid aggregate cash finder's fees of $294,898 and issued 3,688,225 non-transferable finder warrants to certain brokers, 56,000 of which entitle the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $0.08 per share for a period of thirty-six (36) months from the date of closing the Private Placement and the balance have the same terms as the Warrants.