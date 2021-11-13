checkAd

Happy Supplements Completes Acquisition of bettermoo(d), a Vancouver Plant-Based Dairy Alternative Company

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE/ November 12, 2021 / Happy Supplements Inc. (CSE:HAPY) (FWB:0I5), (WKN:A2QK6P) (the "Company" or "Happy") is pleased to announce that further to its press release of October 15, 2021, it has completed the acquisition (the …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE/ November 12, 2021 / Happy Supplements Inc. (CSE:HAPY) (FWB:0I5), (WKN:A2QK6P) (the "Company" or "Happy") is pleased to announce that further to its press release of October 15, 2021, it has completed the acquisition (the "Acquisition") of all outstanding share capital of Bettermoo(d) Holdings Corp. ("bettermoo(d)"), a purpose-driven, privately held Vancouver-based dairy alternative company, effective November 12, 2021.

Bettermoo(d) utilizes cutting edge food technology to develop the highest quality dairy replacement products on the market. Driven by the motto "What A Cow Eats and A Human Needs" bettermoo(d) is committed to providing consumers with quality, organic, and sustainably sourced plant-based dairy alternatives, and being a leader in the environmentally conscious and vegan food revolution. In October of this year, bettermoo(d) officially announced endorsement of its concept with the presentation of Canadian rock legend, and 30-year vegan veteran, Bryan Adams as a founding shareholder of the Company. Adams has been championing the values of a plant-based diet for over three decades and through his collaboration with bettermoo(d), hopes to increase awareness on how conscious product choices can effectively better individual health and the world in which we live.

The global dairy alternatives market is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 13.3% over the next seven year, reaching USD 54 billion by 2028. This rapid market momentum signifies a significant shift in consumer eating patterns, changes in diet trends, and a growing global consciousness of the effects diet and food choices have on the environment.

"The $675 billion global diary food market is estimated to reach close to $956 by 2025. With consumer trends moving towards plant-based and environmentally conscious products, there is potential for bettermoo(d) to capture significant portion of this market share from the dairy industry. I believe that the timing of this acquisition allows the Company to capitalize on a monumental shift towards plant-based diets," stated Steve Pear, CEO of Happy Supplements.

Since the Company's initial press release announcing the potential acquisition of bettermoo(d), bettermoo(d) has finalized the formulation for their inaugural plant-based dairy-alternative product, ‘Moodrink'. The Moodrink formulation incorporates gluten-free organic oats and an undisclosed blend of herbs, and in essence replicates what free-range pasture raised cows eat and emulates the great taste of milk from the Alps' regions of Europe. Moodrink, is gluten, lactose and dairy free, and suitable for those who cannot or choose not to consume dairy products.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare
Autor: Accesswire
13.11.2021, 01:25  |  10   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Happy Supplements Completes Acquisition of bettermoo(d), a Vancouver Plant-Based Dairy Alternative Company VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE/ November 12, 2021 / Happy Supplements Inc. (CSE:HAPY) (FWB:0I5), (WKN:A2QK6P) (the "Company" or "Happy") is pleased to announce that further to its press release of October 15, 2021, it has completed the acquisition (the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Cielo Provides Operational Update and Production Forecast for Aldersyde and Fort Saskatchewan ...
iTolerance, Inc. to Present at Virtual Investor Roundtable Event
SEATech Ventures Corp Announces International Telecommunications Union (ITU-R) Membership Approval ...
Cannagistics, Inc., Closes Acquisition of The Integrity Wellness Group, Inc.
Angle PLC Announces Participation at Jefferies healthcare conference
Aftermath Islands Unveils Homes and Other Dwellings for Purchase as NFTs on Metaverse Platform ...
Eskay Mining Enters into Amended Cost Sharing Agreement with Seabridge Gold to Finance Coulter ...
Cannabis Suisse Corp. to Design a New IT Product "Cannabis Life" Based on Artificial Intelligence
SolGold PLC Announces Change of Auditor
BTU Arranges Hard Dollar Financing
Titel
Cielo Provides Operational Update and Production Forecast for Aldersyde and Fort Saskatchewan ...
Led by BMO Financial Group, FINOS Adds 6 Members to its Growing Community Dedicated to Open Source ...
Fabled Continues to Intercept Northeast Trending Mineralized Intrusive
RedHill Biopharma and South Korea's Kukbo Co. Announce a Strategic Investment of Up To $10 Million ...
Tinka Samples 6 Metres @ 12.8 Grams/Tonne Gold and 2.7% Copper at Silvia
Naked Brand Group and Privately-Held Cenntro Automotive Group, a Leading Commercial-Stage EV ...
Exploration Drilling at Thompson Knolls Intercepts Mineralized Skarn and Porphyry in Hole TK-3
Universal Copper Completes 2021 Phase I Drilling at Poplar Project
Petroteq Announces Filing and Mailing of Directors' Circular in Response to the Unsolicited ...
RumbleOn Enters into Definitive Agreement to Acquire Freedom Powersports
Titel
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Fortitude Gold Reports Preliminary Third Quarter Gold Production, Maintains 2021 Upper Range Gold ...
Fabled Completes Exploration Drilling To The West, Now Focuses On Definition Drilling
The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases New Interviews with Logiq, Northstar Gold and ShaMaran ...
Wedgemount Commences IP Geophysical Survey at Its Eagle Copper Gold Project
Codebase Bit Mining Update
Cielo Provides Operational Update and Production Forecast for Aldersyde and Fort Saskatchewan ...
Led by BMO Financial Group, FINOS Adds 6 Members to its Growing Community Dedicated to Open Source ...
Fabled Continues to Intercept Northeast Trending Mineralized Intrusive
RedHill Biopharma and South Korea's Kukbo Co. Announce a Strategic Investment of Up To $10 Million ...
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...