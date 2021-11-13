Happy Supplements Completes Acquisition of bettermoo(d), a Vancouver Plant-Based Dairy Alternative Company

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE/ November 12, 2021 / Happy Supplements Inc. (CSE:HAPY) (FWB:0I5), (WKN:A2QK6P) (the "Company" or "Happy") is pleased to announce that further to its press release of October 15, 2021, it has completed the acquisition (the "Acquisition") of all outstanding share capital of Bettermoo(d) Holdings Corp. ("bettermoo(d)"), a purpose-driven, privately held Vancouver-based dairy alternative company, effective November 12, 2021.

Bettermoo(d) utilizes cutting edge food technology to develop the highest quality dairy replacement products on the market. Driven by the motto "What A Cow Eats and A Human Needs" bettermoo(d) is committed to providing consumers with quality, organic, and sustainably sourced plant-based dairy alternatives, and being a leader in the environmentally conscious and vegan food revolution. In October of this year, bettermoo(d) officially announced endorsement of its concept with the presentation of Canadian rock legend, and 30-year vegan veteran, Bryan Adams as a founding shareholder of the Company. Adams has been championing the values of a plant-based diet for over three decades and through his collaboration with bettermoo(d), hopes to increase awareness on how conscious product choices can effectively better individual health and the world in which we live.

The global dairy alternatives market is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 13.3% over the next seven year, reaching USD 54 billion by 2028. This rapid market momentum signifies a significant shift in consumer eating patterns, changes in diet trends, and a growing global consciousness of the effects diet and food choices have on the environment.

"The $675 billion global diary food market is estimated to reach close to $956 by 2025. With consumer trends moving towards plant-based and environmentally conscious products, there is potential for bettermoo(d) to capture significant portion of this market share from the dairy industry. I believe that the timing of this acquisition allows the Company to capitalize on a monumental shift towards plant-based diets," stated Steve Pear, CEO of Happy Supplements.

Since the Company's initial press release announcing the potential acquisition of bettermoo(d), bettermoo(d) has finalized the formulation for their inaugural plant-based dairy-alternative product, ‘Moodrink'. The Moodrink formulation incorporates gluten-free organic oats and an undisclosed blend of herbs, and in essence replicates what free-range pasture raised cows eat and emulates the great taste of milk from the Alps' regions of Europe. Moodrink, is gluten, lactose and dairy free, and suitable for those who cannot or choose not to consume dairy products.