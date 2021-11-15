checkAd

China XLX Announces Unaudited Results for 9M 2021 Production Capacity and Profits Reached New Height with NP Surging by 264%

2021 Q3 Results Highlights:The unaudited consolidated revenue of the Group reached approximately RMB11,762 million for 9M2020, which increased sharply by 56% y-o-y.Revenue derived from the sales of urea increased by 45% Y-O-Y to approximately …

2021 Q3 Results Highlights:

  • The unaudited consolidated revenue of the Group reached approximately RMB11,762 million for 9M2020, which increased sharply by 56% y-o-y.
  • Revenue derived from the sales of urea increased by 45% Y-O-Y to approximately RMB3,406 million. Gross profit margin of urea increased to approximately 37% from approximately 33% last year.
  • The unaudited total comprehensive income attributable to the owners of the parent surged by 264% Y-O-Y to approximately RMB1,022 million for 9M2021.

HONG KONG, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2021 / China XLX Fertiliser Ltd.("China XLX" or the "Company", together with its subsidiaries collectively known as the "Group") (HKSE:01866.HK) is pleased to announce that the Group recorded unaudited consolidated revenue of approximately RMB11,762 million for the nine months ended 30 September 2021 ("9M2020" or "the Period"), a sharp increase of 56% from the same period last year. The unaudited total comprehensive income attributable to the owners of the parent surged by 264% Y-O-Y to approximately RMB1,022 million for 9M2021.

During the Period, with the resurgence of the pandemic, restrictions on food export and rising global agriculture food prices, demand and prices for domestic fertilisers and chemical products further increased. During the third quarter, Henan headquarters and Xinjiang Base completed the 7-day and 15-day maintenance works respectively as scheduled to ensure a long-term, safe and stable production.

During the Period, with the addition of the third production base in Jiangxi Jiujiang successfully commissioned in February 2021, the Group's production capacity reached a new height and achieved record profits. Revenue derived from the sales of urea jumped by 45% to approximately RMB3,406 million for 9M2021. This was mainly due to the increase in sales volume and the average selling price of urea products of the Group by approximately 9% and 34% YoY, respectively. Gross profit margin of urea of the Group increased by approximately 4 percentage points to approximately 37% for 9M2021 from approximately 33% for 9M2020.

