Sonova Half-Year Revenue Tops Estimates; Outlook Unchanged
(PLX AI) – Sonova half year revenue CHF 1,603.8 million vs. estimate CHF 1,593 million.H1 adjusted EBITA CHF 406.4 million H1 adjusted EPS CHF 4.86 vs. estimate CHF 5.36Outlook FY revenue growth 24-28% (unchanged)Still sees adjusted EBITA to grow in …
- (PLX AI) – Sonova half year revenue CHF 1,603.8 million vs. estimate CHF 1,593 million.
- H1 adjusted EBITA CHF 406.4 million
- H1 adjusted EPS CHF 4.86 vs. estimate CHF 5.36
- Outlook FY revenue growth 24-28% (unchanged)
- Still sees adjusted EBITA to grow in the range of 34%-42% in 2021/22
- CEO says we are confident that we will continue to drive profitable growth for the remainder of the financial year and beyond
- Company expects the resilience of consumer demand coupled with a further release of pent-up demand to support the ongoing recovery of the hearing care market in the second half of financial year 2021/22
- The outlook does not reflect any additional headwinds from the current supply chain constraints
- The planned acquisition of the Sennheiser Consumer Division is not yet included in the outlook
