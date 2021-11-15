checkAd

Sonova Half-Year Revenue Tops Estimates; Outlook Unchanged

(PLX AI) – Sonova half year revenue CHF 1,603.8 million vs. estimate CHF 1,593 million.H1 adjusted EBITA CHF 406.4 million H1 adjusted EPS CHF 4.86 vs. estimate CHF 5.36Outlook FY revenue growth 24-28% (unchanged)Still sees adjusted EBITA to grow in …

  • (PLX AI) – Sonova half year revenue CHF 1,603.8 million vs. estimate CHF 1,593 million.
  • H1 adjusted EBITA CHF 406.4 million
  • H1 adjusted EPS CHF 4.86 vs. estimate CHF 5.36
  • Outlook FY revenue growth 24-28% (unchanged)
  • Still sees adjusted EBITA to grow in the range of 34%-42% in 2021/22
  • CEO says we are confident that we will continue to drive profitable growth for the remainder of the financial year and beyond
  • Company expects the resilience of consumer demand coupled with a further release of pent-up demand to support the ongoing recovery of the hearing care market in the second half of financial year 2021/22
  • The outlook does not reflect any additional headwinds from the current supply chain constraints
  • The planned acquisition of the Sennheiser Consumer Division is not yet included in the outlook


Sonova Holding Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare
Autor: PLX AI
15.11.2021, 07:05  |  17   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Sonova Half-Year Revenue Tops Estimates; Outlook Unchanged (PLX AI) – Sonova half year revenue CHF 1,603.8 million vs. estimate CHF 1,593 million.H1 adjusted EBITA CHF 406.4 million H1 adjusted EPS CHF 4.86 vs. estimate CHF 5.36Outlook FY revenue growth 24-28% (unchanged)Still sees adjusted EBITA to grow in …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Grand City Properties 9-Month FFO EUR 140 Million
Nordex 9-Month EBITDA EUR 100.7 Million vs. Estimate EUR 126 Million
Comet Outlook FY Revenue CHF 480-500 Million
Encavis 9-Month EBIT EUR 115 Million; Outlook Unchanged
Sonova Half-Year Revenue Tops Estimates; Outlook Unchanged
Titel
Plug Power Q3 Revenue in Line; Raises Guidance for 2022
Novo Nordisk Gets Label Extension Recommendation for Ozempic in Europe
Bakkafrost Shares Dive as Scotland Problems Will Take Time to Solve, Kepler Says
Hochtief Gains 3% After Bank of America Upgrade
BioNTech Q3 Revenue, Net Income Beats Consensus Expectations
Coloplast Buys Atos Medical for EUR 2,155 Million
Coloplast Rises 4.5% After Acquisition Is Great Fit at Attractive Price: Analysts
Bilfinger Hires FLSmidth's CEO Thomas Schulz
Vestas Enters Strategic Partnership with Maersk on All Container Transport
PREVIEW: Siemens Energy Likely to Cut Margin Guidance, Analysts Say
Titel
Nokia Reinstated with Neutral Rating at Bank of America
Ericsson, Nokia Seen Underperforming at BofA as 5G Cycle Matures
Plug Power Q3 Revenue in Line; Raises Guidance for 2022
Novo Nordisk Gets Label Extension Recommendation for Ozempic in Europe
PREVIEW: Vestas Seen Struggling to Pass Higher Costs Through, Analysts Say
Bakkafrost Shares Dive as Scotland Problems Will Take Time to Solve, Kepler Says
Hochtief Gains 3% After Bank of America Upgrade
Aker Carbon Capture Q3 Revenue Higher Than Expected
Bet-at-home.com sees Negative EBITDA After Taking Provisions for Player Lawsuits
BioNTech Q3 Revenue, Net Income Beats Consensus Expectations
Titel
Nokia Reinstated with Neutral Rating at Bank of America
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
Ericsson, Nokia Seen Underperforming at BofA as 5G Cycle Matures
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Plug Power Q3 Revenue in Line; Raises Guidance for 2022
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
Novo Nordisk Prepares Phase 3 Study for Haemophilia Drug, According to Clinical Trials Database