Encavis 9-Month EBIT EUR 115 Million; Outlook Unchanged (PLX AI) – Encavis 9-month revenue EUR 259.1 million.9-month EBIT EUR 115.1 millionSays 12 strategic development partnerships with a project pipeline of more than 3.5 gigawatts (GW) will allow Encavis to secure the capacity expansion of its solar … (PLX AI) – Encavis 9-month revenue EUR 259.1 million.

9-month EBIT EUR 115.1 million

Says 12 strategic development partnerships with a project pipeline of more than 3.5 gigawatts (GW) will allow Encavis to secure the capacity expansion of its solar park portfolio

Company confirming stronger revenue growth outlook to more than EUR 320 million (+9 %) for the 2021 financial year

Operating earnings (EBITDA) outlook seen at more than EUR 240 million (+7 %) as well as operating EBIT of more than EUR 138 million (+4 %)

This would result in operating earnings per share (EPS) of EUR 0.46 (+7 %)

Operating cash flow is expected to reach more than EUR 210 million, thereby achieving the same levels seen in the previous year



