Encavis 9-Month EBIT EUR 115 Million; Outlook Unchanged

(PLX AI) – Encavis 9-month revenue EUR 259.1 million.9-month EBIT EUR 115.1 millionSays 12 strategic development partnerships with a project pipeline of more than 3.5 gigawatts (GW) will allow Encavis to secure the capacity expansion of its solar …

  • (PLX AI) – Encavis 9-month revenue EUR 259.1 million.
  • 9-month EBIT EUR 115.1 million
  • Says 12 strategic development partnerships with a project pipeline of more than 3.5 gigawatts (GW) will allow Encavis to secure the capacity expansion of its solar park portfolio
  • Company confirming stronger revenue growth outlook to more than EUR 320 million (+9 %) for the 2021 financial year
  • Operating earnings (EBITDA) outlook seen at more than EUR 240 million (+7 %) as well as operating EBIT of more than EUR 138 million (+4 %)
  • This would result in operating earnings per share (EPS) of EUR 0.46 (+7 %)
  • Operating cash flow is expected to reach more than EUR 210 million, thereby achieving the same levels seen in the previous year


