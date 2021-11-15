Talanx Operating Profit Beats Expectations; Sees 2022 Net Income EUR 1,050-1,150 Million
(PLX AI) – Talanx 9-month operating profit EUR 1,800 million vs. estimate EUR 1,630 million.9-month combined ratio 97.6%Outlook FY net income EUR 900-950 million (unchanged)Gross written premiums rose by 10.2 percent to EUR 35.2 billion2022 Group …
- (PLX AI) – Talanx 9-month operating profit EUR 1,800 million vs. estimate EUR 1,630 million.
- 9-month combined ratio 97.6%
- Outlook FY net income EUR 900-950 million (unchanged)
- Gross written premiums rose by 10.2 percent to EUR 35.2 billion
- 2022 Group net income is expected to be in the range of EUR 1,050–1,150 million
