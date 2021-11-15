checkAd

Talanx Operating Profit Beats Expectations; Sees 2022 Net Income EUR 1,050-1,150 Million

(PLX AI) – Talanx 9-month operating profit EUR 1,800 million vs. estimate EUR 1,630 million.9-month combined ratio 97.6%Outlook FY net income EUR 900-950 million (unchanged)Gross written premiums rose by 10.2 percent to EUR 35.2 billion2022 Group …

  • (PLX AI) – Talanx 9-month operating profit EUR 1,800 million vs. estimate EUR 1,630 million.
  • 9-month combined ratio 97.6%
  • Outlook FY net income EUR 900-950 million (unchanged)
  • Gross written premiums rose by 10.2 percent to EUR 35.2 billion
  • 2022 Group net income is expected to be in the range of EUR 1,050–1,150 million
Talanx Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

So handeln Sie das Kursziel

Der Analyst erwartet ein Kursziel von 44,73, was eine Steigerung von +7,21% zum aktuellen Kurs entspricht. Mit diesen Produkten können Sie die Kurserwartungen des Analysten übertreffen.
Übernehmen
Für Ihre Einstellungen haben wir keine weiteren passenden Produkte gefunden.
Bitte verändern Sie Kursziel, Zeitraum oder Emittent.Alternativ können Sie auch unsere Derivate-Suchen verwenden
Knock-Out-Suche | Optionsschein-Suche | Zertifikate-Suche
WerbungDisclaimer
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare
Autor: PLX AI
15.11.2021, 07:35  |  13   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Talanx Operating Profit Beats Expectations; Sees 2022 Net Income EUR 1,050-1,150 Million (PLX AI) – Talanx 9-month operating profit EUR 1,800 million vs. estimate EUR 1,630 million.9-month combined ratio 97.6%Outlook FY net income EUR 900-950 million (unchanged)Gross written premiums rose by 10.2 percent to EUR 35.2 billion2022 Group …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Grand City Properties 9-Month FFO EUR 140 Million
Nordex 9-Month EBITDA EUR 100.7 Million vs. Estimate EUR 126 Million
Comet Outlook FY Revenue CHF 480-500 Million
Encavis 9-Month EBIT EUR 115 Million; Outlook Unchanged
Sonova Half-Year Revenue Tops Estimates; Outlook Unchanged
Talanx Operating Profit Beats Expectations; Sees 2022 Net Income EUR 1,050-1,150 Million
SAF-Holland Keeps Outlook Unchanged for 2021
Titel
Plug Power Q3 Revenue in Line; Raises Guidance for 2022
Novo Nordisk Gets Label Extension Recommendation for Ozempic in Europe
Bakkafrost Shares Dive as Scotland Problems Will Take Time to Solve, Kepler Says
Hochtief Gains 3% After Bank of America Upgrade
BioNTech Q3 Revenue, Net Income Beats Consensus Expectations
Coloplast Rises 4.5% After Acquisition Is Great Fit at Attractive Price: Analysts
Bilfinger Hires FLSmidth's CEO Thomas Schulz
Vestas Enters Strategic Partnership with Maersk on All Container Transport
PREVIEW: Siemens Energy Likely to Cut Margin Guidance, Analysts Say
Ambu Short Position Increased By Kintbury Capital
Titel
Nokia Reinstated with Neutral Rating at Bank of America
Ericsson, Nokia Seen Underperforming at BofA as 5G Cycle Matures
Plug Power Q3 Revenue in Line; Raises Guidance for 2022
Novo Nordisk Gets Label Extension Recommendation for Ozempic in Europe
PREVIEW: Vestas Seen Struggling to Pass Higher Costs Through, Analysts Say
Bakkafrost Shares Dive as Scotland Problems Will Take Time to Solve, Kepler Says
Hochtief Gains 3% After Bank of America Upgrade
Aker Carbon Capture Q3 Revenue Higher Than Expected
Bet-at-home.com sees Negative EBITDA After Taking Provisions for Player Lawsuits
BioNTech Q3 Revenue, Net Income Beats Consensus Expectations
Titel
Nokia Reinstated with Neutral Rating at Bank of America
Stillfront buys Jawaker for USD 205 Million in Cash and Shares; to Issue New Shares for SEK 1 ...
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
Rexel Buys Mayer for Enterprise Value $456 Million
Nordex Rises as Bank of America Sees Strong Orders in Q3
Ericsson, Nokia Seen Underperforming at BofA as 5G Cycle Matures
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Plug Power Q3 Revenue in Line; Raises Guidance for 2022
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
Novo Nordisk Prepares Phase 3 Study for Haemophilia Drug, According to Clinical Trials Database