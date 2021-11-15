Angle PLC Announces Appointment of Chief Medical Officer

GUILDFORD, UK / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2021 / ANGLE plc (AIM:AGL)(OTCQX:ANPCY) a world-leading liquid biopsy company, announces the appointment of Todd Druley, M.D., PhD. in the newly created role of Chief Medical Officer, based in the United States. Dr Druley brings highly relevant clinical and business expertise to the planning, development and commercialisation of ANGLE's diagnostics offerings through its clinical laboratories, regulatory filings and pharma services.

Most recently, Dr Druley held the position of Chief Medical Officer at ArcherDX, Inc., a genomic analysis company focused on precision oncology, where he established and grew its medical team before the Company was acquired by Invitae Corp. for up to US$1.4 billion in October 2020. During his tenure, he built an international team that successfully established new translational applications for ArcherDX assays and, in particular, its "Personalized Cancer Monitoring" assay, which is a patient-specific, bespoke assay for detecting 50 cancer-specific mutations from cell-free DNA in blood.

Dr Druley brings a wealth of experience including 15 years at Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri, USA where he has published more than 60 peer-reviewed and invited manuscripts, many focusing on the methodology and application for identifying extremely rare mutations in complex human samples. His clinical focus was in leukaemia and he patented and licensed technology for error-corrected next-generation sequencing applicable for quantitative clonal haematopoiesis and molecular residual disease detection.

As Chief Medical Officer, Dr Druley will provide additional scientific, clinical and medical direction for ANGLE's product development and will work with customers, collaborators and thought leaders in the liquid biopsy space to increase awareness and applications of the Parsortix® system. Dr Druley will also bring clinical and business perspectives to the planning, development, and commercialisation of ANGLE's diagnostic offerings through its clinical laboratories, regulatory cleared products and pharma services.