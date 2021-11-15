Pricing of Argo’s Senior Unsecured Notes

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this Offering for general corporate purposes, the construction of, and purchase of mining machines for, its Texas cryptocurrency mining facility and potentially acquisitions of, or investments in, complementary businesses in the cryptocurrency and blockchain technology industries.

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2021 / Argo Blockchain, a global leader in cryptocurrency mining (LSE:ARB)(NASDAQ:ARBK), today announced that it has priced its previously announced public offering (the "Offering") of $40.0 million aggregate principal amount of 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 (the "Notes"). The total net proceeds from the Offering are approximately $38,600,000 million (after deducting underwriting discounts and commissions, but before other fees and estimated expenses).

The Company has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional $6.0 million aggregate principal amount of Notes. The Notes will be issued in minimum denominations of $25.00 and integral multiples of $25.00 in excess thereof. The Company and this issuance of Notes received a "B" rating from Egan-Jones Ratings Company, an independent, unaffiliated rating agency. The Offering is expected to close on November 17, 2021.

In connection with the Offering, Argo has applied to list the Notes on the Nasdaq Global Select Market ("Nasdaq") under the symbol "ARBKL." If approved for listing, trading on Nasdaq is expected to commence within 30 business days after the Notes are first issued.

B. Riley Securities, Inc., D.A. Davidson & Co., EF Hutton, division of Benchmark Investments, LLC, Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc. and William Blair & Co., L.L.C. are acting as joint book-running managers for the Offering. Aegis Capital Corp., Alexander Capital L.P., Northland Securities, Inc., Revere Securities LLC, Wedbush Securities Inc. and B.C. Ziegler & Company are acting as co-managers for the Offering.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. The Notes may only be offered and sold under the Company's registration statement on Form F-1, as amended, which has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and declared effective on November 12, 2021. A copy of the registration statement is available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Copies of the preliminary prospectus and the free writing prospectus relating to the Offering may be obtained from the offices of B. Riley Securities, Inc. at 1300 North 17th Street, Suite 1400, Arlington, VA 22209, by calling (703) 312‐9580 or by emailing prospectuses@brileyfin.com. The final terms of the offering will be disclosed in a final prospectus supplement to be filed with the SEC.