checkAd

Pricing of Argo’s Senior Unsecured Notes

Argo Announces Pricing of $40 Million Aggregate Principal Amount of its 8.75% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2026LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2021 / Argo Blockchain, a global leader in cryptocurrency mining (LSE:ARB)(NASDAQ:ARBK), today …

Argo Announces Pricing of $40 Million Aggregate Principal Amount of its 8.75% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2026

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2021 / Argo Blockchain, a global leader in cryptocurrency mining (LSE:ARB)(NASDAQ:ARBK), today announced that it has priced its previously announced public offering (the "Offering") of $40.0 million aggregate principal amount of 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 (the "Notes"). The total net proceeds from the Offering are approximately $38,600,000 million (after deducting underwriting discounts and commissions, but before other fees and estimated expenses).

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this Offering for general corporate purposes, the construction of, and purchase of mining machines for, its Texas cryptocurrency mining facility and potentially acquisitions of, or investments in, complementary businesses in the cryptocurrency and blockchain technology industries.

The Company has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional $6.0 million aggregate principal amount of Notes. The Notes will be issued in minimum denominations of $25.00 and integral multiples of $25.00 in excess thereof. The Company and this issuance of Notes received a "B" rating from Egan-Jones Ratings Company, an independent, unaffiliated rating agency. The Offering is expected to close on November 17, 2021.

In connection with the Offering, Argo has applied to list the Notes on the Nasdaq Global Select Market ("Nasdaq") under the symbol "ARBKL." If approved for listing, trading on Nasdaq is expected to commence within 30 business days after the Notes are first issued.

B. Riley Securities, Inc., D.A. Davidson & Co., EF Hutton, division of Benchmark Investments, LLC, Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc. and William Blair & Co., L.L.C. are acting as joint book-running managers for the Offering. Aegis Capital Corp., Alexander Capital L.P., Northland Securities, Inc., Revere Securities LLC, Wedbush Securities Inc. and B.C. Ziegler & Company are acting as co-managers for the Offering.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. The Notes may only be offered and sold under the Company's registration statement on Form F-1, as amended, which has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and declared effective on November 12, 2021. A copy of the registration statement is available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Copies of the preliminary prospectus and the free writing prospectus relating to the Offering may be obtained from the offices of B. Riley Securities, Inc. at 1300 North 17th Street, Suite 1400, Arlington, VA 22209, by calling (703) 312‐9580 or by emailing prospectuses@brileyfin.com. The final terms of the offering will be disclosed in a final prospectus supplement to be filed with the SEC.

Seite 1 von 3
Argo Blockchain Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare
Autor: Accesswire
15.11.2021, 08:00  |  45   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Pricing of Argo’s Senior Unsecured Notes Argo Announces Pricing of $40 Million Aggregate Principal Amount of its 8.75% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2026LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2021 / Argo Blockchain, a global leader in cryptocurrency mining (LSE:ARB)(NASDAQ:ARBK), today …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
NESR Announces Investment In Qube Technologies For Methane Emissions Monitoring
Civil Rights Violation Against Punch TV Studios and its CEO Joseph Collins by U.S. Securities and ...
Angle PLC Announces Appointment of Chief Medical Officer
China XLX Announces Unaudited Results for 9M 2021 Production Capacity and Profits Reached New ...
Pricing of Argo’s Senior Unsecured Notes
Angle PLC Announces Issue of LTIP Options and Share Options
Adverty Announced as Winner in Techarenan Challenge 2021
Biophytis Announces US Centers to Restart Recruitment for the COVA Phase 2-3 Study with Sarconeos ...
Ferguson PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares
Condor Gold plc Announces its Unaudited Results for the Three and Nine Months Ended 30 September, ...
Titel
Cielo Provides Operational Update and Production Forecast for Aldersyde and Fort Saskatchewan ...
Led by BMO Financial Group, FINOS Adds 6 Members to its Growing Community Dedicated to Open Source ...
Fabled Continues to Intercept Northeast Trending Mineralized Intrusive
RedHill Biopharma and South Korea's Kukbo Co. Announce a Strategic Investment of Up To $10 Million ...
Tinka Samples 6 Metres @ 12.8 Grams/Tonne Gold and 2.7% Copper at Silvia
Naked Brand Group and Privately-Held Cenntro Automotive Group, a Leading Commercial-Stage EV ...
Exploration Drilling at Thompson Knolls Intercepts Mineralized Skarn and Porphyry in Hole TK-3
Universal Copper Completes 2021 Phase I Drilling at Poplar Project
Petroteq Announces Filing and Mailing of Directors' Circular in Response to the Unsolicited ...
RumbleOn Enters into Definitive Agreement to Acquire Freedom Powersports
Titel
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Fabled Completes Exploration Drilling To The West, Now Focuses On Definition Drilling
The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases New Interviews with Logiq, Northstar Gold and ShaMaran ...
Wedgemount Commences IP Geophysical Survey at Its Eagle Copper Gold Project
Codebase Bit Mining Update
Cielo Provides Operational Update and Production Forecast for Aldersyde and Fort Saskatchewan ...
Led by BMO Financial Group, FINOS Adds 6 Members to its Growing Community Dedicated to Open Source ...
Fabled Continues to Intercept Northeast Trending Mineralized Intrusive
RedHill Biopharma and South Korea's Kukbo Co. Announce a Strategic Investment of Up To $10 Million ...
Petroteq Announces Letter to Shareholders from R. G. Bailey, CEO and Chairman
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...