Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Ahold Delhaize Sees 2022 Sales Rising; Starts New EUR 1 Billion Share Buyback (PLX AI) – Ahold Delhaize new EUR 1 billion share buyback program to start at the beginning of 2022.Ahold Delhaize sees 2022 sales increase versus 2021, and operating margins are planned ≥ 4.0%Targets accelerating sales growth rates 2023-2025 adding …



