Adverty announced as winner in Techarenan Challenge 2021

The Techarenan Challenge, now arranged for the eighth consecutive year, is aimed at Swedish and Nordic companies in the startup and growth phases that are based on a unique innovation or business model with potential for global commercialization. The companies have been evaluated by an expert jury where great focus has been on scalability, sustainability and well-defined growth opportunities.

Adverty AB (publ) announces today that the Company has won the Audience Award in the competition Techarenan Challenge 2021. 500 companies operating within a wide array of industries from across the Nordics have applied to the competition. The winners will now join the winners' delegation, which in previous years has visited New York, San Francisco, Seoul, Tokyo and Sao Paulo.

"Winning the Audience Award in this prestigious competition shows that our ad method, now launched on the global markets, has established solid interest amongst both investors and industry professionals. Three billion people play games today on their mobile phones, PCs or consoles and this number will only continue to grow in the future. We think we have something really big going on here, adapted both for current and future generations of gaming platforms", says Niklas Bakos, Founder and CSO at Adverty.

The 2021 finals took place in Stockholm on November 12, where Adverty pitched for this year's jury. The finals were streamed live at Techarenan.se.

About Adverty

Adverty, the leading in-game advertising platform, delivers seamless In-Play™ and In-Menu™ ads to connect brands and people through its revolutionary and patented technology built for games. The platform offers true in-game ad inventory at scale and allows content creators to monetise the complete experience with unobtrusive, easy-to-integrate, immersive ads. Founded in 2016, Adverty has offices in Stockholm, London, New York, Madrid, Helsinki, St Petersburg, Istanbul and Lviv and works with advertisers, agencies and developers to unlock audiences and gaming revenue streams. More information at www.adverty.com .

