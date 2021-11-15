Andritz Gets Contract from AMAG Rolling
(PLX AI) – Andritz to supply new pickling line for aluminum strip to AMAG Rolling GmbH.The new strip pickling line #2, with planned annual production of 30,000 tons (gross), will go into operation in mid-2023Andritz will supply the complete strip …
