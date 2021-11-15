Oncopeptides Says Jakob Lindberg Returns to CEO Role
(PLX AI) – Oncopeptides says Jakob Lindberg appointed CEO. Previously he was Chief Scientific Officer, and was CEO from 2011 to 2020Jakob Lindberg replaces Marty J Duvall, who has been the CEO since July 1, 2020These changes are effective …
- Company says leadership change follows the withdrawal of Pepaxto (INN melphalan flufenamide) from the US market and the company’s need to focus its resources on research and development on the path ahead
- Says a new strategy and plan forward will be presented and articulated during Q1 2022
