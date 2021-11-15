SimCorp Shares Fall 2% as Nordea Reiterates Sell Recommendation (PLX AI) – SimCorp shares fell 2% in early trading in Copenhagen as Nordea reiterated a sell recommendation on the stock.SimCorp's Q3 report was a disappointment on almost all lines, Nordea saidWith guidance now including a higher share from … (PLX AI) – SimCorp shares fell 2% in early trading in Copenhagen as Nordea reiterated a sell recommendation on the stock.

SimCorp's Q3 report was a disappointment on almost all lines, Nordea said

With guidance now including a higher share from accounting, it's arguably an underlying guidance cut, Nordea said, maintaining a price target of DKK 500

The fact that SimCorp didn't sign any new customers in the quarter was disappointing, Handelsbanken said

With SimCorp relying increasingly on existing customers to meet its guidance, this indicates that the short-term potential for new customers is not too promising, Handelsbanken said

The bank maintains a hold rating on SimCorp for now, with a price target of DKK 865



