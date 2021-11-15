SimCorp Shares Fall 2% as Nordea Reiterates Sell Recommendation
- (PLX AI) – SimCorp shares fell 2% in early trading in Copenhagen as Nordea reiterated a sell recommendation on the stock.
- SimCorp's Q3 report was a disappointment on almost all lines, Nordea said
- With guidance now including a higher share from accounting, it's arguably an underlying guidance cut, Nordea said, maintaining a price target of DKK 500
- The fact that SimCorp didn't sign any new customers in the quarter was disappointing, Handelsbanken said
- With SimCorp relying increasingly on existing customers to meet its guidance, this indicates that the short-term potential for new customers is not too promising, Handelsbanken said
- The bank maintains a hold rating on SimCorp for now, with a price target of DKK 865
