SimCorp Shares Fall 2% as Nordea Reiterates Sell Recommendation

(PLX AI) – SimCorp shares fell 2% in early trading in Copenhagen as Nordea reiterated a sell recommendation on the stock.SimCorp's Q3 report was a disappointment on almost all lines, Nordea saidWith guidance now including a higher share from …

  • (PLX AI) – SimCorp shares fell 2% in early trading in Copenhagen as Nordea reiterated a sell recommendation on the stock.
  • SimCorp's Q3 report was a disappointment on almost all lines, Nordea said
  • With guidance now including a higher share from accounting, it's arguably an underlying guidance cut, Nordea said, maintaining a price target of DKK 500
  • The fact that SimCorp didn't sign any new customers in the quarter was disappointing, Handelsbanken said
  • With SimCorp relying increasingly on existing customers to meet its guidance, this indicates that the short-term potential for new customers is not too promising, Handelsbanken said
  • The bank maintains a hold rating on SimCorp for now, with a price target of DKK 865


Autor: PLX AI
15.11.2021, 10:03   

