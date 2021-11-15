Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Siemens Mobility Gets Order for 31 Battery-Electric Trains in Germany (PLX AI) – Siemens says Niederbarnimer Eisenbahn (NEB) orders 31 battery-operated trains from Siemens Mobility. The Mireo Plus B trains will run on all lines of the East Brandenburg rail network with the launch of service in December 2024



