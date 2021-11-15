Bavarian Nordic Covid-19 Vaccine Data May Be Major De-Risking Event, Nordea Says
(PLX AI) – Bavarian Nordic is on track to present phase 2 data on its Covid-19 vaccine trial next month, which could be a major de-risking event for the stock, analysts at Nordea said.Bavarian Nordic has said that ongoing dialogue with regulators …
- Bavarian Nordic has said that ongoing dialogue with regulators about a future phase 3 trial has been constructive
- Nordea keeps a buy rating on Bavarian, with price target cut to DKK 563 from DKK 571
- The vaccine data looks promising compared to competitors, Danske said, even if the phase 3 trial may end up with a small delay
- Danske maintains a buy rating on Bavarian, with price target cut to DKK 480 from DKK 500
- Bavarian shares are up 2% in Copenhagen
