Bavarian Nordic Covid-19 Vaccine Data May Be Major De-Risking Event, Nordea Says (PLX AI) – Bavarian Nordic is on track to present phase 2 data on its Covid-19 vaccine trial next month, which could be a major de-risking event for the stock, analysts at Nordea said.Bavarian Nordic has said that ongoing dialogue with regulators … (PLX AI) – Bavarian Nordic is on track to present phase 2 data on its Covid-19 vaccine trial next month, which could be a major de-risking event for the stock, analysts at Nordea said.

Bavarian Nordic has said that ongoing dialogue with regulators about a future phase 3 trial has been constructive

Nordea keeps a buy rating on Bavarian, with price target cut to DKK 563 from DKK 571

The vaccine data looks promising compared to competitors, Danske said, even if the phase 3 trial may end up with a small delay

Danske maintains a buy rating on Bavarian, with price target cut to DKK 480 from DKK 500

Bavarian shares are up 2% in Copenhagen



