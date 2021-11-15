MoSys to Present at Upcoming Intel FPGA Technology Day on 9 Dec 2021

Networking - 5G - The Need for End-to-End Programmability

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2021 / MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) ("MoSys"), a provider of both semiconductor and IP solutions focused on Accelerating Data Intelligence to enable fast, intelligent data access, today announced that it will be presenting at the upcoming Intel® FPGA Technology Day. The full event, which is scheduled for Dec. 6 - 9, 2021, will cover "Accelerating a Smart and Connected World" with each day centered around a technology theme:

Day 1: Technology - FPGAs in a Data-Centric World

Day 2: Cloud and Enterprise - Data Center Acceleration

Day 3: Embedded - Smart Embedded Solutions Accelerating the Market Transformation

Day 4: Networking - 5G - The Need for End-to-End Programmability

MoSys will be presenting on Day 4, Thursday, Dec. 9, and will cover: MoSys Accelerator IP and ICs for Intel FPGAs and how they can help solve the pain of the growing 5G, Cloud Data Center and IoT device connectivity demands.