MoSys to Present at Upcoming Intel FPGA Technology Day on 9 Dec 2021
Networking - 5G - The Need for End-to-End Programmability
SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2021 / MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) ("MoSys"), a provider of both semiconductor and IP solutions focused on Accelerating Data Intelligence to enable fast, intelligent data access, today announced that it will be presenting at the upcoming Intel® FPGA Technology Day. The full event, which is scheduled for Dec. 6 - 9, 2021, will cover "Accelerating a Smart and Connected World" with each day centered around a technology theme:
- Day 1: Technology - FPGAs in a Data-Centric World
- Day 2: Cloud and Enterprise - Data Center Acceleration
- Day 3: Embedded - Smart Embedded Solutions Accelerating the Market Transformation
- Day 4: Networking - 5G - The Need for End-to-End Programmability
MoSys will be presenting on Day 4, Thursday, Dec. 9, and will cover: MoSys Accelerator IP and ICs for Intel FPGAs and how they can help solve the pain of the growing 5G, Cloud Data Center and IoT device connectivity demands.
In the session, MoSys will discuss three of its product families, including:
- MoSys Stellar Packet Classification platform IP (Intellectual Property) for Intel FPGAs that can leverage the P4 language and use the MoSys Graph Memory Engine (GME) IP to search and classify
packet headers as an alternative to TCAM functions and featuring:
- 100s of gigabits per second on a single FPGA
- Millions of high-complexity ACL and LPM rules
- Multi-gigabit TCAM equivalence
- 480b keys, 10+ Tuple lookups
- Optimized for Intel® Agilex™ FPGAs and Intel® Stratix® 10 FPGAs
- Ideal for Silicom FPGA SmartNIC N5010 series and Intel FPGA IPU C5000X-PL Platform & Chip-down designs
- Wide range of Target Markets - including:
- 5G UPF (User Plane Function)
- 5G MEC (Multi-Access Edge Computing)
- BNG (Broadband Network Gateway)
- Network Firewalls
- Anti-DDoS
- Anomaly Detection
- Load Balancing
- Traffic Analysis & Telemetry
- MoSys Quazar QPR Memory ICs:
- Can be attached to an FPGA to augment internal FPGA memory
- 200Mb extended by 500Mb+ or 1Gbit+
- One chip can replace up to 8 x QDR devices
- Supplements non-HBM and HBM FPGAs
- Ideal for table lookup expansion or Oversubscription buffers
- MoSys Blazar Accelerator Engine ICs:
- Can be attached to an FPGA to add acceleration functions such as:
- Network telemetry
- Statistics
- trTCM - Two Rate Three Color Marker metering
- Capable of handling 32 x 100G links
- 5 billion+ reads per second, 32 concurrent operations
- Can be attached to an FPGA to add acceleration functions such as:
To register: LINK
