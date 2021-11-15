CORRECTION - Argo Blockchain PLC Announces Pricing of Senior Unsecured Notes

The sentence "The total net proceeds from the Offering are approximately $38,600,000 million (after deducting underwriting discounts and commissions, but before other fees and estimated expenses)." has been replaced by "The total net proceeds from the Offering are approximately $38,600,000 (after deducting underwriting discounts and commissions, but before other fees and estimated expenses)."

The following amendment has been made to the Pricing of Senior Unsecured Notes announcement released by Argo Blockchain Plc on 15 November 2021.

All other details remain unchanged.

Argo Announces Pricing of $40 Million Aggregate Principal Amount of its 8.75% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2026

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2021 / Argo Blockchain, a global leader in cryptocurrency mining (LSE:ARB; NASDAQ:ARBK), today announced that it has priced its previously announced public offering (the "Offering") of $40.0 million aggregate principal amount of 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 (the "Notes"). The total net proceeds from the Offering are approximately $38,600,000 (after deducting underwriting discounts and commissions, but before other fees and estimated expenses).

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this Offering for general corporate purposes, the construction of, and purchase of mining machines for, its Texas cryptocurrency mining facility and potentially acquisitions of, or investments in, complementary businesses in the cryptocurrency and blockchain technology industries.

The Company has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional $6.0 million aggregate principal amount of Notes. The Notes will be issued in minimum denominations of $25.00 and integral multiples of $25.00 in excess thereof. The Company and this issuance of Notes received a "B" rating from Egan-Jones Ratings Company, an independent, unaffiliated rating agency. The Offering is expected to close on November 17, 2021.

In connection with the Offering, Argo has applied to list the Notes on the Nasdaq Global Select Market ("Nasdaq") under the symbol "ARBKL." If approved for listing, trading on Nasdaq is expected to commence within 30 business days after the Notes are first issued.

B. Riley Securities, Inc., D.A. Davidson & Co., EF Hutton, division of Benchmark Investments, LLC, Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc. and William Blair & Co., L.L.C. are acting as joint book-running managers for the Offering. Aegis Capital Corp., Alexander Capital L.P., Northland Securities, Inc., Revere Securities LLC, Wedbush Securities Inc. and B.C. Ziegler & Company are acting as co-managers for the Offering.