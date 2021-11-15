checkAd

GABY Inc. Announces the Appointment of Founder and CEO Margot Micallef to the University of California, Santa Barbara, Women in Leadership Executive Program Advisory Board

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2021 / GABY Inc. ("GABY" or the "Company") (CSE:GABY)(OTCQB:GABLF), a California consolidator of cannabis dispensaries and the parent company of San Diego's Mankind Dispensary ("Mankind"), announces the appointment of GABY Founder and CEO Margot Micallef to the Woman in Leadership Executive Program Advisory Board at the University of California, Santa Barbara ("UCSB").

Ms. Micallef's appointment to the UCSB Women in Leadership Advisory Board comes at a pivotal time in the industry with Business Insider reporting that only 22% of cannabis corporations are being helmed by female executives.

"I'm honored by the appointment to the UCSB Women in Leadership Advisory Board, especially at such a critical time in the cannabis industry," said Margot Micallef, Founder and CEO of GABY. "The industry is setting the foundations that will chart its path for years to come. I'm grateful for the opportunity to help shape the next generation of female executives and am hopeful that many of these bright, motivated young women will find the cannabis space has become more inclusive and diverse as they seek to build their careers."

Margot's appointment to the UCSB Women in Leadership Advisory Board underscores GABY's commitment to diversity in the workforce and in particular women's workplace leadership and mentorship. GABY is proud that 50% of its leaders are female.

"I'm proud to lend my voice to the leadership team at GABY and to help shape the nascent cannabis industry into the powerhouse it is anticipated to become", said Louise Bonner, founder of Lulu's Chocolates and Vice-President, Brands at GABY. "It's inspiring to work with a seasoned executive with Margot's business experience and to receive support from the whole leadership team at GABY to develop as an executive", she concluded.

"As a member of the GABY Board of Directors, I have a front row seat into seeing the benefit that a diverse board and executive team brings to the quality of decision making", said Jackie Altwasser, GABY Board member and former Vice-President, Finance at Shaw Communications Inc. (one of Canada's premier public companies, included in the S&P/TSX 60 Index). She continued: "The cannabis industry is not an easy industry to navigate and decisions have to be examined and re-examined in light of the ever-changing regulations and market forces. GABY has responded well to these dynamics and I attribute that to its diverse board and executive team and its high percentage of female leaders".

