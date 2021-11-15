EHT through Its Windular Division Installs Proprietary Wind System in Pakistan

Windular, whose clients include global telecommunication giants Telenor Group, a leading public company across Nordics and Asia with a USD$22B market cap, and Bell Canada, the country's largest telecommunications company, provides a renewable source of power in remote and rural locations with solutions that can be implemented directly on any configuration of existing or new towers.

NIAGARA FALLS, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2021 / EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp. (TSXV:EHT) ("EHT" or the "Company"), a global leader in renewable energy solar and wind technologies, is pleased to announce that the Company's Windular Research and Technologies ("Windular") business unit has installed its proprietary wind system with Telenor Group at a base transceiver station ("BTS") site which is located approximately 10,000 feet above sea level in Pakistan.

Telenor Group has a 160-year operating history and is one of the world's major mobile operators across Scandinavia and Asia. Operating across 9 business units, its Nordic markets include Norway, Denmark, Sweden and Finland. Telenor's Asian market operations include Thailand, Malaysia, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Myanmar. Pakistan, the fifth most populous country in the world with over 212 million people, is a significant market for Telenor and the telecom sector with more than 41,000 BTS sites and cumulative subscriptions reaching ~162 million.

The installation team led by IKAN Engineering, who EHT entered into a co-venture with in September, worked through complex logistics to reach the summit where the Windular system will provide the primary source of power thereby lowering the carbon footprint of this remote tower.

Foto: Accesswire

"The 10 KW Smart Tracking Wind System has been designed to increase the power output of the renewable power solution to ensure the diesel generator becomes a backup power source only" says Jerry Foster, President of EHT and Co-founder of Windular.

"Telenor Group is a leader in the mandate towards Net Zero Sustainability and have engaged Windular to not only provide our wind system but also implement further technologies including proprietary solar systems and enhanced R-thermal solar shelters", added Foster. "This is an incredible opportunity for the Company with one of the world's major mobile operators and just the first step to satisfy their public ESG objectives."