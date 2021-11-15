checkAd

EHT through Its Windular Division Installs Proprietary Wind System in Pakistan

NIAGARA FALLS, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2021 / EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp. (TSXV:EHT) ("EHT" or the "Company"), a global leader in renewable energy solar and wind technologies, is pleased to announce that the Company's Windular …

NIAGARA FALLS, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2021 / EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp. (TSXV:EHT) ("EHT" or the "Company"), a global leader in renewable energy solar and wind technologies, is pleased to announce that the Company's Windular Research and Technologies ("Windular") business unit has installed its proprietary wind system with Telenor Group at a base transceiver station ("BTS") site which is located approximately 10,000 feet above sea level in Pakistan.

Windular, whose clients include global telecommunication giants Telenor Group, a leading public company across Nordics and Asia with a USD$22B market cap, and Bell Canada, the country's largest telecommunications company, provides a renewable source of power in remote and rural locations with solutions that can be implemented directly on any configuration of existing or new towers.

Telenor Group has a 160-year operating history and is one of the world's major mobile operators across Scandinavia and Asia. Operating across 9 business units, its Nordic markets include Norway, Denmark, Sweden and Finland. Telenor's Asian market operations include Thailand, Malaysia, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Myanmar. Pakistan, the fifth most populous country in the world with over 212 million people, is a significant market for Telenor and the telecom sector with more than 41,000 BTS sites and cumulative subscriptions reaching ~162 million.

The installation team led by IKAN Engineering, who EHT entered into a co-venture with in September, worked through complex logistics to reach the summit where the Windular system will provide the primary source of power thereby lowering the carbon footprint of this remote tower.

Foto: Accesswire

"The 10 KW Smart Tracking Wind System has been designed to increase the power output of the renewable power solution to ensure the diesel generator becomes a backup power source only" says Jerry Foster, President of EHT and Co-founder of Windular.

"Telenor Group is a leader in the mandate towards Net Zero Sustainability and have engaged Windular to not only provide our wind system but also implement further technologies including proprietary solar systems and enhanced R-thermal solar shelters", added Foster. "This is an incredible opportunity for the Company with one of the world's major mobile operators and just the first step to satisfy their public ESG objectives."

Seite 1 von 2
Enerdynamic Hybrid Technologies Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare
Autor: Accesswire
15.11.2021, 12:00  |  38   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EHT through Its Windular Division Installs Proprietary Wind System in Pakistan NIAGARA FALLS, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2021 / EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp. (TSXV:EHT) ("EHT" or the "Company"), a global leader in renewable energy solar and wind technologies, is pleased to announce that the Company's Windular …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Angle PLC Announces Appointment of Chief Medical Officer
Civil Rights Violation Against Punch TV Studios and its CEO Joseph Collins by U.S. Securities and ...
NESR Announces Investment In Qube Technologies For Methane Emissions Monitoring
Condor Gold plc Announces its Unaudited Results for the Three and Nine Months Ended 30 September, ...
Trust Stamp Establishes Metapresence(TM) Subsidiary to Offer its Secure Crypto Key Vault Solution
Adverty Announced as Winner in Techarenan Challenge 2021
Biophytis Announces US Centers to Restart Recruitment for the COVA Phase 2-3 Study with Sarconeos ...
Pricing of Argo’s Senior Unsecured Notes
China XLX Announces Unaudited Results for 9M 2021 Production Capacity and Profits Reached New ...
Angle PLC Announces Issue of LTIP Options and Share Options
Titel
Cielo Provides Operational Update and Production Forecast for Aldersyde and Fort Saskatchewan ...
Led by BMO Financial Group, FINOS Adds 6 Members to its Growing Community Dedicated to Open Source ...
Fabled Continues to Intercept Northeast Trending Mineralized Intrusive
Tinka Samples 6 Metres @ 12.8 Grams/Tonne Gold and 2.7% Copper at Silvia
Naked Brand Group and Privately-Held Cenntro Automotive Group, a Leading Commercial-Stage EV ...
Universal Copper Completes 2021 Phase I Drilling at Poplar Project
Petroteq Announces Filing and Mailing of Directors' Circular in Response to the Unsolicited ...
RumbleOn Enters into Definitive Agreement to Acquire Freedom Powersports
Tinka Announces Filing of Ni 43–101 Technical Report for the PEA on the Ayawilca Property, Peru
Happy Supplements Completes Acquisition of bettermoo(d), a Vancouver Plant-Based Dairy Alternative ...
Titel
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Fabled Completes Exploration Drilling To The West, Now Focuses On Definition Drilling
The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases New Interviews with Logiq, Northstar Gold and ShaMaran ...
Wedgemount Commences IP Geophysical Survey at Its Eagle Copper Gold Project
Codebase Bit Mining Update
Cielo Provides Operational Update and Production Forecast for Aldersyde and Fort Saskatchewan ...
Led by BMO Financial Group, FINOS Adds 6 Members to its Growing Community Dedicated to Open Source ...
Fabled Continues to Intercept Northeast Trending Mineralized Intrusive
RedHill Biopharma and South Korea's Kukbo Co. Announce a Strategic Investment of Up To $10 Million ...
Petroteq Announces Letter to Shareholders from R. G. Bailey, CEO and Chairman
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...