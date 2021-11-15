checkAd
NanoViricides Completes Oral Gummies and Lung Inhalation Formulations Development for its Non-Mutagenic, Safe, Broad-Spectrum COVID-19 Clinical Drug Candidate, NV-CoV-2

SHELTON, CT / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2021 / NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSE American:NNVC) (the "Company"), a leader in the development of highly effective antiviral therapies based on a novel nanomedicines technology, announced today that it has …

SHELTON, CT / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2021 / NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSE American:NNVC) (the "Company"), a leader in the development of highly effective antiviral therapies based on a novel nanomedicines technology, announced today that it has developed oral gummies formulations of its Pan-Coronavirus COVID-19 Drug Candidate NV-CoV-2 to benefit non-hospitalized patients. Additionally, the Company has developed formulations for direct inhalation into lungs to benefit severely ill hospitalized patients. The Company also reports strong safety of NV-CoV-2 on several parameters in animal models.

NV-CoV-2 has been found to be an Extremely Safe and Non-mutagenic Drug, as described below:

The Company reports that NV-CoV-2 has been found to be non-immunogenic and non-allergenic. Further, it has not caused any hypersensitivity or adverse reactions at injection site or other adverse events in multiple animal studies. It was safe and well tolerated at very high dosages in single and multiple-dosing studies below the maximum tolerable dose (MTD) in animal models, based on available data. The maximum tolerable dosage in rats was determined to be 1,500 mg/Kg.

The Company also reports that NV-CoV-2 has been found to be non-mutagenic in a standard GLP Ames Test.

The Company believes that the extremely strong safety observed in animal models should be indicative of a strong safety signal anticipated in Phase 1 human clinical trials.

The non-immunogenicity, non-allergenicity, and lack of hypersensitivity or adverse reactions at injection site seen in animal models with single and repeated injections leads the Company to postulate that it may be possible to give a therapeutic dose of NV-CoV-2 in humans via a simple slow-push injection rather than an infusion. If this proves out in clinical trials, it would enable treating moderate cases without hospitalizing the patients. This is an important unmet need that would help significantly reduce the severe and intense load on hospitals and health-care workers that occurs during the waves of the global COVID-19 pandemic.

NV-CoV-2 and NV-CoV-2-R Drug Formulations for Oral, Injectable, Infusion, and Direct Lung Inhalation:

NanoViricides has developed formulations of both NV-CoV-2 and NV-CoV-2-R to meet the needs of different levels of disease severity and different types of patients.

The Company has recently completed the development of an oral gummies ("chewable gel") formulation of NV-CoV-2. The Company believes that this formulation may have advantages in terms of drug bioavailability over oral pills, because of partial sublingual absorption that avoids the gastrointestinal tract. NanoViricides maintains that this oral gummies formulation would be very attractive to patients, especially children, over oral pills. This formulation would be for the benefit of symptomatic non-hospitalized patients, Additionally, the simplicity of administration is expected to enable its prophylactic use as well.

