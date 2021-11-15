checkAd

Empress Royalty Provides Update on Investment Portfolio

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2021 / Empress Royalty Corp. (TSXV:EMPR)(OTCQB:EMPYF) ("Empress Royalty" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its investment portfolio and mining company partners."The exciting progress being …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2021 / Empress Royalty Corp. (TSXV:EMPR)(OTCQB:EMPYF) ("Empress Royalty" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its investment portfolio and mining company partners.

Foto: Accesswire

"The exciting progress being made at each of our investments demonstrates Empress Royalty's ability to invest in high quality projects with strong management teams creating long term value for both our shareholders and the shareholders of our mining company partners," stated Alexandra Woodyer Sherron, CEO and President of Empress Royalty. "These project updates are the catalysts for Empress Royalty to achieve significant shareholder value and revenue in 2022."

TAHUEHUETO SILVER STREAM - Construction On Time & On Budget

Altaley Mining Corp. ("Altaley") continues to advance Tahuehueto toward production and recently announced that construction is on time and on budget (see Altaley press release November 2, 2021). Altaley has also recently announced that it has engaged MGA as an underground mining contractor. MGA is a well known underground mining contractor with extensive experience in Mexico. Prior underground development at Tahuehueto provides about 75% of the initial two years of to-be-mined material or "stoped-out inventory", with the contractor completing underground development for 100% of the stoped-out inventory. This materially de-risks ramp-up risks and accelerates initial and eventual steady-state production, resulting in silver by-product production, that will be subject to the Empress Royalty silver stream. Initial production from Tahuehueto is noted to be near the end of 2021 with ramp-up continuing into the first quarter of 2022. As noted by Altaley, contractors and construction have been working at site since July 2021 and multiple site visits have been completed by Empress Royalty in 2020 and 2021. Please see Altaleys's website (www.altaleymining.com) for further details.

Foto: Accesswire

Image 1. Construction at Tahuehueto

SIERRA ANTAPITE GOLD STREAM - Production Expansion in Progress

Sierra Sun Group ("Sierra Sun") reports that it is conducting on-going expansion of operations at the Sierra Antapite gold mine. Proceeds from the Empress Royalty stream have been used to continue expansion of the plant from 750 tonnes per day to 1,000 tonnes per day, to expand and enhance the tailings storage facility, to retire payments and to further develop the underground mine. A site visit by a third-party engineering firm was completed in March 2021 and Empress Royalty visited the site in September 2021. Empress Royalty receives weekly updates from Sierra Sun on the production expansion progress. Sierra Sun continues to deliver gold to Empress Royalty since commencement in August 2021. Please see Sierra Sun Group's website (www.sierrasungroup.com) for further details.

Seite 1 von 3
Empress Resources Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare
Autor: Accesswire
15.11.2021, 13:00  |  22   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Empress Royalty Provides Update on Investment Portfolio VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2021 / Empress Royalty Corp. (TSXV:EMPR)(OTCQB:EMPYF) ("Empress Royalty" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its investment portfolio and mining company partners."The exciting progress being …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Angle PLC Announces Appointment of Chief Medical Officer
Civil Rights Violation Against Punch TV Studios and its CEO Joseph Collins by U.S. Securities and ...
NESR Announces Investment In Qube Technologies For Methane Emissions Monitoring
Condor Gold plc Announces its Unaudited Results for the Three and Nine Months Ended 30 September, ...
Trust Stamp Establishes Metapresence(TM) Subsidiary to Offer its Secure Crypto Key Vault Solution
Adverty Announced as Winner in Techarenan Challenge 2021
Biophytis Announces US Centers to Restart Recruitment for the COVA Phase 2-3 Study with Sarconeos ...
Pricing of Argo’s Senior Unsecured Notes
China XLX Announces Unaudited Results for 9M 2021 Production Capacity and Profits Reached New ...
Angle PLC Announces Issue of LTIP Options and Share Options
Titel
Cielo Provides Operational Update and Production Forecast for Aldersyde and Fort Saskatchewan ...
Led by BMO Financial Group, FINOS Adds 6 Members to its Growing Community Dedicated to Open Source ...
Fabled Continues to Intercept Northeast Trending Mineralized Intrusive
Tinka Samples 6 Metres @ 12.8 Grams/Tonne Gold and 2.7% Copper at Silvia
Naked Brand Group and Privately-Held Cenntro Automotive Group, a Leading Commercial-Stage EV ...
Universal Copper Completes 2021 Phase I Drilling at Poplar Project
Petroteq Announces Filing and Mailing of Directors' Circular in Response to the Unsolicited ...
RumbleOn Enters into Definitive Agreement to Acquire Freedom Powersports
Tinka Announces Filing of Ni 43–101 Technical Report for the PEA on the Ayawilca Property, Peru
Happy Supplements Completes Acquisition of bettermoo(d), a Vancouver Plant-Based Dairy Alternative ...
Titel
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Fabled Completes Exploration Drilling To The West, Now Focuses On Definition Drilling
The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases New Interviews with Logiq, Northstar Gold and ShaMaran ...
Wedgemount Commences IP Geophysical Survey at Its Eagle Copper Gold Project
Codebase Bit Mining Update
Cielo Provides Operational Update and Production Forecast for Aldersyde and Fort Saskatchewan ...
Led by BMO Financial Group, FINOS Adds 6 Members to its Growing Community Dedicated to Open Source ...
Fabled Continues to Intercept Northeast Trending Mineralized Intrusive
RedHill Biopharma and South Korea's Kukbo Co. Announce a Strategic Investment of Up To $10 Million ...
Petroteq Announces Letter to Shareholders from R. G. Bailey, CEO and Chairman
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...