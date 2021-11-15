Empress Royalty Provides Update on Investment Portfolio

"The exciting progress being made at each of our investments demonstrates Empress Royalty's ability to invest in high quality projects with strong management teams creating long term value for both our shareholders and the shareholders of our mining company partners," stated Alexandra Woodyer Sherron, CEO and President of Empress Royalty. "These project updates are the catalysts for Empress Royalty to achieve significant shareholder value and revenue in 2022."

TAHUEHUETO SILVER STREAM - Construction On Time & On Budget

Altaley Mining Corp. ("Altaley") continues to advance Tahuehueto toward production and recently announced that construction is on time and on budget (see Altaley press release November 2, 2021). Altaley has also recently announced that it has engaged MGA as an underground mining contractor. MGA is a well known underground mining contractor with extensive experience in Mexico. Prior underground development at Tahuehueto provides about 75% of the initial two years of to-be-mined material or "stoped-out inventory", with the contractor completing underground development for 100% of the stoped-out inventory. This materially de-risks ramp-up risks and accelerates initial and eventual steady-state production, resulting in silver by-product production, that will be subject to the Empress Royalty silver stream. Initial production from Tahuehueto is noted to be near the end of 2021 with ramp-up continuing into the first quarter of 2022. As noted by Altaley, contractors and construction have been working at site since July 2021 and multiple site visits have been completed by Empress Royalty in 2020 and 2021. Please see Altaleys's website (www.altaleymining.com) for further details.

Foto: Accesswire

Image 1. Construction at Tahuehueto

SIERRA ANTAPITE GOLD STREAM - Production Expansion in Progress

Sierra Sun Group ("Sierra Sun") reports that it is conducting on-going expansion of operations at the Sierra Antapite gold mine. Proceeds from the Empress Royalty stream have been used to continue expansion of the plant from 750 tonnes per day to 1,000 tonnes per day, to expand and enhance the tailings storage facility, to retire payments and to further develop the underground mine. A site visit by a third-party engineering firm was completed in March 2021 and Empress Royalty visited the site in September 2021. Empress Royalty receives weekly updates from Sierra Sun on the production expansion progress. Sierra Sun continues to deliver gold to Empress Royalty since commencement in August 2021. Please see Sierra Sun Group's website ( www.sierrasungroup.com ) for further details.