Orsu Metals Identified Seven Exploration Targets Based on Final Results of 2021 Geochemical Survey and Started a PEA Work on Sergeevskoe Project

As previously reported, the Company has completed a geochemical sampling survey. Orsu has now received analytical results for all 2457 soil samples collected from approximately 5.5 square kilometres outside of the resource envelope of the Sergeevskoe licence area and excluding the Karmaevskoe part in the northeast of the licence. The samples were collected along the north-south traverses, spacing 100 m. The distance between the individual sampling sites was 20 m. All samples were collected from 1-2 m depth, using a portable drill to penetrate through the unconsolidated material into the bedrock. This is a principal difference to the historical geochemical survey ever conducted in the area. In several instances, it was not possible to collect soil samples on steep slopes covered by rocks debris and in the areas of permafrost.

WHITE ROCK, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2021 / Orsu Metals Corporation (TSXV:OSU) ("Orsu" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its exploration activities at the Sergeevskoe project in Russia.

The Company received multi-element assays, including gold, silver, and pathfinders. About 42.7% of received assays (1049 results) returned values in excess of 0.1 ppm gold. In 243 samples (9.9%), the gold values exceeded 0.25 ppm. Of these, 41 sample (1.7%) assayed more than 0.5 ppm Au, including nine samples in excess of 1.0 ppm Au. With several samples assaying more than 2 ppm gold, the highest received value is 7.08 ppm Au. The background gold values appear to be very high. Only 35 samples assayed less than 0.01 ppm Au. These results were used to compile a map of gold anomalies (see Figure below).

Foto: Accesswire

Figure. Interpretation of the final results of the 2021 geochemical survey, showing extent of the +0.1 ppm Au soil anomalies at the Sergeevskoe licence area. Soil sampling was completed along north-south lines over a 100x20 m grid. Note extrapolation of the anomalies beyond the license boundary is artificially generated by the software used.

The new data clearly outline anomalies that can be grouped into seven exploration targets using 0.1 ppm Au threshold. Many of them were previously unknown in the area due to poor quality of historical surveys and contamination from historical workings.

In the centre of the license area, the Company identified a 1750x450 m Vodorazdelnoe anomaly at the immediate northwestern extension of the gold-quartz stockwork, drilled at Peak Klyuchi and Kozie domains. This anomaly extends towards historically identified veins at the prospect. Farther west along strike, Orsu identified a 1000x430 m Dalnee gold-in-soil anomaly, where some soil samples retuned up to 2.84 ppm Au.