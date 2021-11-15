checkAd

Ubiquitech Software Corp. Provides a Corporate Update

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2021 / Ubiquitech Software Corp. (OTC PINK:UBQU), through its operating subsidiary CannazALL™ is pleased to provide its shareholders with the first official corporate update in over nineteen months. The Company would like to instill confidence with all shareholders. The management of Ubiquitech have made a series of changes over the past two years that will pave the way for the Company to have a bright future, with consistent updates and additions on the horizon.

https://storage.googleapis.com/accesswire/media/672734/cannazALLLogoWebsiteHeader.png
Foto: Accesswire

CEO, James Ballas states: "After so much time has passed where we have been working diligently on a number of internal items, we wanted our first update to be a reset and a template for our shareholders to gauge where we are at and where we are going. We have achieved a lot over the last two years in terms of our management team, infrastructure, business goals, as well as our outlook for the future. The Company is onboarding the talent and expertise to successfully grow at a rate that is better than ever before. We have incredible history and brand recognition, and the future looks very bright as we continually build into 2022, and beyond."

The Company would like all shareholders to understand the progress that is being made and the plans for 2022. These will include the following:

New Website: The Company has plans for its newest website in 1st quarter 2022

New products: Dozens of new products will be added

New Third party testing: Including regularly updated COA's

Call center: Company will be adding a call center for inbound and outbound sales

24-hour Customer support: Company wants every call answered live

Free sample promotions: More free samples to expand new customer base

Direct mail: Direct mail promotions should start again in January

New email platforms: To expand the reach and deliverability of Company messages

Advertising and marketing: Additional platforms are being added in 2022

SEO: Has grown over 2500 percent over the last six months, and growing daily

Content Articles: Expanding the CannazALL CBD Blog and bringing new visitors daily

International sales: Expected in 2022

New product packaging: All new product packaging is in the works

Website traffic retargeting: Of all site traffic

New proprietary product blends: Only available to CannazALL™ customers

Expansion of Ambassador and Affiliate programs: To be announced

Partnerships: GD Entertainment and Technology, INC (OTC:GDET) TBA

