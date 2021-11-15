checkAd

Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Contracts EnSol, Inc., A Nationally Recognized Engineering & Environmental Firm, To Provide Permitting, Design and Construction For Multi Mega Solar Farms

Company Signed Deal With Amergy Solar Inc. To Provide $24 Million In Equipment and Installation Costs; Company Is Seeking To Install A 7,400kW Ground Mounted Solar PV System Solar Farm In Greece, NY.NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2021 / …

Company Signed Deal With Amergy Solar Inc. To Provide $24 Million In Equipment and Installation Costs; Company Is Seeking To Install A 7,400kW Ground Mounted Solar PV System Solar Farm In Greece, NY.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2021 / Green Stream Holdings Inc. (OTC PINK:GSFI) ("the Company") (https://greensolarutility.com), an emerging leader in the solar utility and finance space, today announced that it has engaged a nationally known a full service engineering and environmental solutions provider with extensive international expertise in the solar renewable energy field providing photovoltaic design and engineering services, to assist the Company in installing ground-mount solar farm in 4777 Dewey Ave, Greece, NY 14612. EnSol Inc. is an environmental firm with versatility and agility which specializes in permitting, design and construction for waste & material management and renewable energy facilities.

EnSol, Inc. is a locally-owned engineering firm of approximately 30 employees located near majestic Niagara Falls, USA. EnSol's team comprises of P.E.s, PG.s and a P.L.S., engineers, geologists, surveyors and technicians all working together to bring efficient and creative solutions to our clients. We do this by leveraging decades of experience and using the agility of a small firm. We maintain P.E. registrations in New York, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Florida, Ohio, Virginia, Texas and Tennessee.

The Company previously entered into a contract with Amergy Solar Inc.to provide $24 Million In Equipment and Installation Costs for the Solar Photovoltaic System Installation system to Install A 7,400kW Ground Mounted Solar PV System for a Solar Farm In 4777 Dewey Ave, Greece, NY 14612

EnSol will also provide Civil & Environmental Engineering, Construction CQA, Land Surveying, sUAS Aerial Imaging and Project Management for the project. For more information go to: https://oliveridleypaints.wixsite.com/ensolinc.

CEO James DiPrima said: "This project for a 7,400kW Ground Mounted Solar PV Solar Farm system In Greece, NY., the first of more to come, should generate reccuring revenues for the company as we complete this project."

﻿About Green Stream Finance, Inc.

Green Stream Finance, Inc., a solar utility and finance company with satellite offices in Malibu, CA and New York, NY, is focused on exploiting currently unmet markets in the solar energy space, and is currently licensed in California, Nevada, Arizona, Washington, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, New Mexico, Colorado, Hawaii, and Canada. The Company's next-generation solar greenhouses constructed and managed by Green Rain Solar, LLC, a Nevada-based division, utilize proprietary greenhouse technology and trademarked design developed by world-renowned architect Mr. Antony Morali. The Company is currently targeting high-growth solar market segments for its advanced solar greenhouse and advanced solar battery products. The Company has a growing footprint in the significantly underserved solar market in New York City where it is targeting 50,000 to 100,000 square feet of rooftop space for the installation of its solar panels. Green Stream is looking to forge key partnership with major investment groups, brokers, and private investors in order to capitalize on a variety of unique investment opportunities in the commercial solar energy markets. The Company is dedicated to becoming a major player in this critical space. Through its innovative solar product offerings and industry partnerships, the Company is well-positioned to become a significant player in the solar space.

