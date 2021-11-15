checkAd

Auddia Provides Corporate Update and Investor Webcast Today

Accelerating deployment of all major U.S. radio stations on the platform with full launch on February 15, 2022 Webcast at 10:30 AM ET todayBOULDER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2021 / Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD)(NASDAQ:AUUDW) ("Auddia" or the …

Accelerating deployment of all major U.S. radio stations on the platform with full launch on February 15, 2022

Webcast at 10:30 AM ET today

BOULDER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2021 / Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD)(NASDAQ:AUUDW) ("Auddia" or the "Company"), developer of a proprietary AI platform for audio and innovative technologies for podcasts that is reinventing how consumers engage with audio, today provided a corporate update and will hold a management webcast at 10:30 am ET today. Participants may register, login and submit questions by clicking the following link:

https://services.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=BlOy ...

A replay will also be made available on the Company's website at https://investors.auddiainc.com/events-presentations

Jeff Thramann, founder and executive chairman, stated, "We are pleased to provide this corporate update as we continue to execute on our growth strategy. Initial findings from our early broadcaster participants, have enabled us to optimize our strategy for maximum results. We are very excited to announce that we will be accelerating deployment of all radio stations in the country onto the Auddia platform with our full launch on February 15th. This has the potential to drastically accelerate user adoption and subscriptions driving our revenue growth. Our Vodacast platform continues to display very intriguing growth and user acceptance and we look forward to providing further growth updates on our webcast."

Management will cover the following key updates:

  • Review the status of both the Auddia and Vodacast platforms
  • Announce the acceleration of its go-to-market strategy by launching all major U.S. radio stations on the Auddia app on February 15, 2022
  • Outline a tiered subscription model for the product that launches with all stations on February 15th. Tiers include the following:
    • Free tier consisting of the aggregated streams of all radio stations
    • $5.99 tier allowing manual DVR-like functionality to skip content, pause, FF and rewind
    • $8.99 tier allowing the injection of premium on-demand content into the listening experience
    • $11.99 premium tier that adds AI-assisted automatic skipping of commercials
  • Update schedule for adding previously announced broadcaster participants to the Auddia app
  • Review recently announced favorable metrics for the Vodacast platform
  • Outline strategy to accelerate deployment of the Vodacast platform based on these metrics

About Auddia Inc.

Auddia is reinventing how consumers engage with audio through the development of a proprietary AI platform for audio and innovative technologies for podcasts. Auddia offers two industry firsts-the ability to listen to any AM/FM radio station with added personalized content and no commercials, as well as podcasts with an interactive digital feed that supports deeper stories and delivers digital revenue to podcasters. Both offerings address large and rapidly growing audiences with strong purchase intent. For more information, visit: www.auddia.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 about the Company's current expectations about future results, performance, prospects and opportunities, including, without limitation, statements regarding the anticipated use of proceeds from the offering. Statements that are not historical facts, such as "anticipates," "believes" and "expects" or similar expressions, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the Company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. These and other risks and uncertainties are discussed more fully in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are encouraged to review the section titled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, as well as other disclosures contained in the Annual Report and subsequent filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Relations:
Kirin Smith, President
PCG Advisory, Inc.
ksmith@pcgadvisory.com
(646) 823-8656
www.pcgadvisory.com

SOURCE: Auddia Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/672807/Auddia-Provides-Corporate-Update-and ...

