checkAd

SMC Entertainment Expands Its Management Team with the Addition of a New President

POINT ROBERTS, WA / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2021 / SMC Entertainment, Inc. ("SMC" or the "Company") (OTC PINK:SMCE) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Erik Blum to the position of SMC's president. Mr. Ron Hughes will remain as SMC's …

POINT ROBERTS, WA / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2021 / SMC Entertainment, Inc. ("SMC" or the "Company") (OTC PINK:SMCE) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Erik Blum to the position of SMC's president. Mr. Ron Hughes will remain as SMC's chief executive officer, director, and Chairman of the Board. Mr. Blum's appointment is effective immediately.

Mr. Blum's immediate tasks will include but not be limited to the successful and timely closing of SMC's recently announced acquisition of Genesis Financial Inc.; working with institutional investors to raise capital; spearhead SMC's up listing process to a senior tier which entails the completion of 2-year audited financial statements and regulatory filings to be a fully reporting issuer; and future company name and symbol change to reflect SMC's new direction and business plan.

Mr. Blum has been involved with capital markets since the early 1980s and has extensive expertise in corporate finance and equity/debt structure. He was a registered principal compliance officer for almost 27 years on Wall Street and has worked at several investment banks and hedge funds in several capacities. After his time on Wall Street, he founded his corporate consulting firm, which focuses on providing capital structuring and business development services to small publicly listed companies. He has helped several of his clients to expand their operations and he was instrumental in enabling their turnarounds and growth. He has held many management positions including CEO, CFO, and member of several board of directors. With three decades of experience in debt, corporate finance and company management, Mr. Blum has a unique perspective on the equity markets specifically focused on successfully growing small companies.

"I am thrilled to join the executive team at SMC," stated Mr. Erik Blum, SMC's new president. "This is an important milestone for SMC and for Genesis Financial. I look forward to helping the two teams through the closing, integration of corporate cultures and facilitation of a senior tier uplifting. The combined team of SMC and Genesis has a tremendous amount of experience and depth and I look forward to working with them to achieve our goals."

"From our initial contact, I was impressed with Erik's diversified experience in the capital markets, his clear understanding of corporate finance and his proactive personality," stated Mr. Ron Hughes, SMC's chief executive officer. "I'm confident Erik is the right executive to lead the integration of SMC and Genesis business/management team. This is an exciting opportunity for our valued current and future shareholders."

About SMC Entertainment, Inc.

SMC's multi-discipline revenue approach provides a building block to enhance revenue growth thru acquisitions. For more information, visit www.smceinc.com.

Press Release Contact:

Ronald E Hughes
Chief Executive Officer
SMC Entertainment, Inc.
ron.hughes.operations@gmail.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements, which may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, members of its management, and assumptions on which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: SMC Entertainment, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/672805/SMC-Entertainment-Expands-Its-Manage ...

SMC Entertainment Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare
Autor: Accesswire
15.11.2021, 13:05  |  22   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

SMC Entertainment Expands Its Management Team with the Addition of a New President POINT ROBERTS, WA / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2021 / SMC Entertainment, Inc. ("SMC" or the "Company") (OTC PINK:SMCE) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Erik Blum to the position of SMC's president. Mr. Ron Hughes will remain as SMC's …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Angle PLC Announces Appointment of Chief Medical Officer
Civil Rights Violation Against Punch TV Studios and its CEO Joseph Collins by U.S. Securities and ...
NESR Announces Investment In Qube Technologies For Methane Emissions Monitoring
Condor Gold plc Announces its Unaudited Results for the Three and Nine Months Ended 30 September, ...
Trust Stamp Establishes Metapresence(TM) Subsidiary to Offer its Secure Crypto Key Vault Solution
Adverty Announced as Winner in Techarenan Challenge 2021
Biophytis Announces US Centers to Restart Recruitment for the COVA Phase 2-3 Study with Sarconeos ...
Pricing of Argo’s Senior Unsecured Notes
China XLX Announces Unaudited Results for 9M 2021 Production Capacity and Profits Reached New ...
Angle PLC Announces Issue of LTIP Options and Share Options
Titel
Cielo Provides Operational Update and Production Forecast for Aldersyde and Fort Saskatchewan ...
Led by BMO Financial Group, FINOS Adds 6 Members to its Growing Community Dedicated to Open Source ...
Fabled Continues to Intercept Northeast Trending Mineralized Intrusive
Tinka Samples 6 Metres @ 12.8 Grams/Tonne Gold and 2.7% Copper at Silvia
Naked Brand Group and Privately-Held Cenntro Automotive Group, a Leading Commercial-Stage EV ...
Universal Copper Completes 2021 Phase I Drilling at Poplar Project
Petroteq Announces Filing and Mailing of Directors' Circular in Response to the Unsolicited ...
RumbleOn Enters into Definitive Agreement to Acquire Freedom Powersports
Tinka Announces Filing of Ni 43–101 Technical Report for the PEA on the Ayawilca Property, Peru
Happy Supplements Completes Acquisition of bettermoo(d), a Vancouver Plant-Based Dairy Alternative ...
Titel
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Fabled Completes Exploration Drilling To The West, Now Focuses On Definition Drilling
The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases New Interviews with Logiq, Northstar Gold and ShaMaran ...
Wedgemount Commences IP Geophysical Survey at Its Eagle Copper Gold Project
Codebase Bit Mining Update
Cielo Provides Operational Update and Production Forecast for Aldersyde and Fort Saskatchewan ...
Led by BMO Financial Group, FINOS Adds 6 Members to its Growing Community Dedicated to Open Source ...
Fabled Continues to Intercept Northeast Trending Mineralized Intrusive
RedHill Biopharma and South Korea's Kukbo Co. Announce a Strategic Investment of Up To $10 Million ...
Petroteq Announces Letter to Shareholders from R. G. Bailey, CEO and Chairman
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...