Charlie's Holdings Reports Revenue Growth of 34% to $5.2 Million and Operating Income of $0.4 Million for Third Quarter 2021

COSTA MESA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2021 / Charlie's Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB:CHUC) ("Charlie's" or the "Company"), an industry leader in the premium, nicotine-based, e-cigarette space, today announced the Company's financial results for the …

COSTA MESA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2021 / Charlie's Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB:CHUC) ("Charlie's" or the "Company"), an industry leader in the premium, nicotine-based, e-cigarette space, today announced the Company's financial results for the third quarter ending September 30, 2021. The Company reported an increase in revenue, gross profit and operating income as compared to the third quarter of 2020.

https://lh3.googleusercontent.com/FIzAs9R_VZ24o7wgb21dxXgBema3sXbYDD13_l02ONW8938ik8E08lqjWceL4yytdgEwtfHpSuNQY6hZ2KhHKq7uojcjW0Uq2M3J37KGaEbxJ3KiEnacrtJWSQpur767qC6rbMk
Foto: Accesswire

Key Financial Highlights for Q3 2021 (compared with Q3 2020)

  • Revenue increased 34% to $5.2 million
  • Gross profit increased 31% to $2.9 million
  • Operating income improved by $1.3 million to $0.4 million
  • Net income improved by $9.9 million to $3.1 million

Key Business Highlights during and subsequent to Q3 2021

  • The Company announced Board changes in preparation for its uplist to a national securities exchange
  • Charlie's best-selling e-liquids are in the select remaining PMTA submissions to the FDA that are still viable
  • The Company uplisted successfully to OTCQB Venture Market

Charlie's Best-Selling E-Liquids are in the Select Remaining PMTA Submissions to the FDA that are Still Viable

As of this date, other companies have received hundreds of FDA "Marketing Denial Orders" for more than one million non-tobacco flavored electronic nicotine delivery system products, and "Refuse-to-File" letters for approximately 4.5 million other products. Charlie's PMTA's cost more than $5 million and are among the most comprehensive PMTA's in the entire industry. The Company has publicly expressed its commitment to full regulatory compliance and youth access prevention and believes its submissions to the FDA will be recognized as both distinguished and suitable for approval.

PACHAMAMA Disposables™ - For Adult Smokers Who Seek an Alternative to Cigarettes

Charlie's has also developed an extensive portfolio of synthetic nicotine brand styles, flavor profiles, and innovative product formats that are not currently subject to FDA review and that currently represent Charlie's most important, fastest-growing product category. Containing 100% tobacco-free nicotine, Pachamama Disposables™ represent a $100+ million market opportunity for Charlie's and are expected to generate the majority of the Company's near-term sales.

Autor: Accesswire
