9 Meters Biopharma Provides Business Update and Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter 2021

- Phase 2 vurolenatide VIBRANT study enrollment anticipated to be completed before year-end; topline results for short bowel syndrome expected in Q1 2022 -
- Larazotide Phase 3 for celiac disease interim analysis expected in Q2 2022 -
- Appointed Samantha Ventimiglia of Vertex to the Board of Directors -
- Quarter ending cash of $53.6 million is expected to fund operations into 2023 -

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2021 / 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) (the "Company"), a clinical-stage company pioneering novel treatments for people with rare or debilitating digestive diseases by studying unique GI biology, today provided a business update and reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Key Business Highlights

  • Phase 2 vurolenatide VIBRANT study enrollment anticipated to be completed before year-end; topline results for SBS expected in Q1 2022
  • Announced immuno-oncology collaboration with Gustave Roussy, building upon previously announced data highlighting NM-102's unique effect on GI biology
  • In October, received issuance of patent on NM-102, a proprietary tight-junction microbiome modulator
  • Poster presentation titled, "Therapeutic Candidate in Short Bowel Syndrome" at the American College of Gastroenterology (ACG) 2021 Annual Scientific Meeting
  • Announced partnership with Non-Profit Gluten-Free Food Pantry Organization

Mend Hunger

  • In August, announced collaboration with European Biomedical Research Institute of Salerno foundation for planned Phase 2 Study of larazotide for the treatment of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) resulting from COVID-19. First patient dosed in October.
  • Acquired humanized anti-GIP (glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide)
    monoclonal antibody for the treatment of rare obesity disorders, now known as NM-136
  • Appointed Samantha Ventimiglia to the Board of Directors
  • Cash as of September 30, 2021 of $53.6M is expected to provide sufficient runway into 2023 based on the current operating plan

John Temperato, President & CEO of 9 Meters Biopharma, commented: "This has been a productive quarter for the 9 Meters team as we continue to progress towards Phase 2 results with vurolenatide for SBS, while simultaneously preparing for Phase 3 based on the learnings from our ongoing trial. We also continue to advance our Phase 3 larazotide program for celiac disease with the interim analysis expected in Q2 2022. Our significant cash runway provides us with capital to fund operations beyond our two key data milestones and into 2023."

