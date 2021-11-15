Plaintiffs Drop Shareholder Lawsuit Against Rekor

COLUMBIA, MD / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2021 / Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) ("Rekor" or the "Company"), a global AI technology company with a mission to provide insights that build safer, smarter, and more efficient cities around the world through intelligent infrastructure, announced today that the plaintiffs in Miller v. Rekor Systems, Inc., et al. (21-cv-1604) (the "Lawsuit") filed a Stipulation and Proposed Order of Dismissal.

The stipulation seeks to voluntarily dismiss the class action lawsuit against Rekor and several of its executives in the United States District Court for the District of Maryland. The Lawsuit, which alleged violations of federal securities laws, was originally filed in June 2021, following the dissemination of false and misleading information about the Company by certain anonymous short sellers.