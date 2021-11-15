checkAd

NextSource Materials Adds Proprietary and Established Coating Process to its Battery Anode Facility Collaboration

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2021 / NextSource Materials Inc. (TSX:NEXT)(OTCQB:NSRCF) ("NextSource" or the "Company") announces it has signed a binding Amended and Restated Collaboration Agreement ("Enhanced Collaboration Agreement") with …

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2021 / NextSource Materials Inc. (TSX:NEXT)(OTCQB:NSRCF) ("NextSource" or the "Company") announces it has signed a binding Amended and Restated Collaboration Agreement ("Enhanced Collaboration Agreement") with key processors of anode material within the Tesla supply chain ("the Partners") to incorporate a proprietary and established graphite coating process to its previously announced value-added, battery anode facility ("BAF") three-way collaboration.

Highlights:

  • Proprietary and established graphite coating process will be provided to NextSource via a complete and turn-key battery anode facility being built in partnership with key partners in the Tesla supply chain.
  • Coating process was developed by NextSource's Partners and was tested and confirmed by Japan's prominent battery anode producers to meet all Japanese automotive manufacturers ("OEMs") industry requirements. These prominent anode producers currently supply major OEMs in Japan, Tesla and electric vehicle ("EV") manufacturers in Europe with coated, spheronized and purified graphite ("CSPG").
  • Enables NextSource to meet automotive manufacturers' requests for a coated final end-product for battery anodes with proven and established processing technology.
  • NextSource is expected to realize significant margins by producing coated anode material, where coated graphite currently sells at an average 100% premium to non-coated graphite anode material.
  • The coating process intellectual property ("IP") will be exclusive to NextSource through the Enhanced Collaboration Agreement and will be combined with the proprietary spheronizing technology IP being licensed to the Company at no additional cost.
  • Once the BAF is operational, NextSource expects to be the first global solution that can provide OEMs with a complete and proven anode solution using feedstock and value-added processing completely independent of the Chinese supply chain.
  • Positions NextSource with a first-mover advantage to become a significant supplier of battery anode material for the EV revolution, providing a fully integrated process that takes its Molo SuperFlake® graphite from "the mine to the car".
  • Once the Company makes a production decision, the battery anode facility with coating capabilities is expected to take less than 12 months to construct.

The Company previously announced in April 2021 the signing of a three-way binding collaboration ("Collaboration Agreement"), which paired NextSource with two well-established and leading anode processing and supply companies (the "Partners") to produce spheronized and purified graphite ("SPG") as part of the three-way BAF collaboration.

