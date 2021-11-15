Ondas Holdings Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

NANTUCKET, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2021 / Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS), a leading provider of private wireless, drone and automated data solutions through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Ondas Networks Inc. ("Ondas Networks") and American Robotics, Inc. ("American Robotics" or "AR"), today announced financial and operating results for the third quarter of 2021. Management is hosting an earnings conference call and audio webcast to discuss results today, November 15, at 8:30 a.m. ET.

During the third quarter of 2021, Ondas Holdings continued to make significant business development progress at both of its wholly owned subsidiaries, Ondas Networks and American Robotics. At Ondas Networks, we advanced our commercialization efforts with the Class 1 Rails, delivered, and expanded on our partnership with Siemens Mobility, and completed Phase 1 of AURA Networks' Command and Control ("C2") requirements for their nationwide Unmanned Aerial Systems ("UAS") network. At American Robotics, we accelerated the execution of AR's business expansion plan and commenced scaling the organization to support multiple Franchise customers with our market-leading Scout System™.

"The third quarter marked an important transition for Ondas Networks as we moved from investment mode to platform delivery and adoption," said Eric Brock, Ondas' Chairman and CEO. "We are excited to announce today Ondas Networks has secured its initial commercial order for the 900 MHz railroad communications network which is the culmination of several years of work by our incredibly talented and dedicated team. In addition, we have accelerated our expansion efforts with our recent acquisition of American Robotics. American Robotics is off to a great start scaling our customer-driven services platform and continues to see significant customer demand for our Scout System™."

Recent Highlights - Ondas Networks

Ondas Network and Siemens Mobility launched the Airlink family of radios including completion of our first joint development program for the 900 MHz railroad band.

Ondas Networks secured its first commercial 900 MHz Rail Order from Siemens Mobility for a major Class I Railroad for delivery by year-end.

Ondas received four additional product development orders from Siemens Mobility including one for the development of a new locomotive telemetry radio for a major Asian Rail customer.

Ondas completed Phase 1 development for AURA Networks with proven Command & Control ("C2") capabilities for drone operations.

Recent Highlights - American Robotics

American Robotics received its first purchase order from a Fortune 100 Oil & Gas company; and delivered an initial Scout System™ to the customer.

American Robotics matured its integration of products with Stockpile Reports; and prepared for expanded Scout™ sales and deployments with Stockpile.

American Robotics & Ondas Holdings signed a new lease for joint headquarters in Waltham, MA and expect to finalize the move in early 2022.

American Robotics entered into a strategic partnership with Dynam.AI to accelerate development of proprietary AI/ML-driven data analytics applications for customers. Separately, Ondas made a strategic investment in Dynam.AI.

Third Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights

Revenues decreased by 54% to approximately $0.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021, as compared to approximately $0.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020. The decrease in revenue was primarily a result of lower product sales and less development revenue in the three months ended September 30, 2021, as compared to the three months ended September 30, 2020. Gross profit decreased by 95% to approximately $14,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2021, as compared to $248,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2020, as a result of lower revenue and higher cost of goods sold related to development agreements. Gross profit on a percentage basis was approximately 5% for the three months ended September 30, 2021, compared to 40% for the three months ended September 30, 2020. The lower gross profit percentage was driven by lower amounts of product revenue with higher gross margin and higher cost of goods in development revenue.

Operating expenses increased by $1.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021, as compared to three months ended September 30, 2020. The increase in operating expenses was primarily due to an increase of approximately $664,000 in professional fees related to the American Robotics acquisition, an increase of approximately $629,000 in depreciation and amortization expense due to amortization of American Robotics intangible assets, and an increase of approximately $463,000 in R&D development expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2021.

The Company realized an operating loss of approximately $4.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021, as compared to $2.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020. Operating loss increased primarily as a result of an increase in operating expenses of approximately $1.9 million primarily associated with the American Robotics acquisition and a decrease in gross profit of approximately $235,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2021. Net loss was approximately $4.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021, as compared to a net loss of $3.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020.

First Nine Months 2021 Financial Highlights

Revenues increased by 19% to approximately $2.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, compared to approximately $2.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020. The increase in revenue was primarily due to larger amounts of development revenue from Siemens Mobility and AURA during the first nine months of 2021 offset by lower amounts of product revenue.

Gross profit increased by 5% to $0.9 million as a result of higher revenue for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, as compared to $0.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020. Gross profit on a percentage basis, was approximately 40% for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, as compared to 45% for the nine months ended September 30, 2020.

Operating expenses increased approximately 36% to $11.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, as compared to $8.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020. The increase in operating expenses was primarily due to an increase of approximately $1.5 million in professional fees related to the American Robotics acquisition, an increase of approximately $644,000 in depreciation and amortization expense due to amortization of American Robotics intangible assets, and an increase of approximately $743,000 in development expenses for the nine months ended September 30, 2021.

The Company realized an operating loss of approximately $10.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, as compared to a loss of approximately $7.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020. Operating loss increased primarily as a result of an increase of approximately $1.5 million in professional fees due to the American Robotics acquisition, increase of approximately $644,000 in depreciation and amortization expense due to amortization of American Robotics intangible assets, and an increase of approximately $743,000 in development expenses for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. Net loss was approximately $10.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, as compared to a net loss of $9.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020.

The Company held cash and cash equivalents of approximately $47.5 million as of September 30, 2021, as compared to approximately $26.1 million as of December 31, 2020.

Outlook

Ongoing investments in market expansion and deeper penetration of select verticals are expected to continue supporting customer activity as Ondas advances its long-term strategy to drive commercial penetration of its proprietary technology across multiple markets. During the fourth quarter and continuing in 2022, Ondas Networks intends to build inventory and increase internal human resources to meet an expected increase in product demand for both North American Rail and in International markets.

Also, we expect American Robotics to install additional Scout Systems™ for franchise customers in the fourth quarter and continue to build inventory for customer demand. Scout™ deployments will focus on a select group of blue-chip customers in the mining, agriculture, oil & gas and utilities sectors in the coming quarters. In parallel, American Robotics will continue to invest and scale its field service operations to create capacity to handle expanded drone fleet deployments with existing customers and to support new customer activity

We expect bookings and revenue growth to fluctuate from quarter-to-quarter given the timing of development activity in front of the targeted commercial rollout for the Rail 900 MHz network, the multiple development projects underway with Siemens Mobility and the integration and scaling of American Robotics business.

ONDAS HOLDINGS INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



September 30, December 31,

2021 2020

(Unaudited)

ASSETS



Current Assets:



Cash and cash equivalents $ 47,496,527 $ 26,060,733 Accounts receivable, net 1,225,099 47,645 Inventory, net 1,284,336 1,152,105 Other current assets 617,882 629,030 Total current assets 50,623,844 27,889,513

Property and equipment, net 227,045 163,084

Other Assets: Goodwill 33,780,965 - Intangible assets, net 46,971,402 379,530 Lease deposits 114,166 28,577 Operating lease right of use assets 972,376 51,065 Total other assets 81,838,909 459,172 Total assets $ 132,689,798 $ 28,511,769

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT Current Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,933,593 $ 2,368,203 Operating lease liabilities 585,739 56,168 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 1,406,335 2,832,780 Secured promissory note, net of debt discount of $0 and $120,711, respectively - 7,003,568 Deferred revenue 345,830 165,035 Notes payable - 59,550 Total current liabilities 4,271,497 12,485,304

Long-Term Liabilities: Notes payable 300,000 906,541 Accrued interest 40,607 36,329 Operating lease liabilities, net of current 386,932 - Deferred tax liability 12,760,200 - Total long-term liabilities 13,487,739 942,870 Total liabilities 17,759,236 13,428,174

Commitments and Contingencies

Stockholders' Equity Preferred stock - par value $0.0001; 5,000,000 and 10,000,000 shares authorized; at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively, and none issued or outstanding at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively - - Preferred stock, Series A - par value $0.0001; 5,000,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively - - Common stock - par value $0.0001; 116,666,667 shares authorized; 40,788,681 and 26,540,769 issued and outstanding, respectively at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 4,079 2,654 Additional paid in capital 191,050,187 80,330,488 Accumulated deficit (76,123,704 ) (65,249,547 ) Total stockholders' equity 114,930,562 15,083,595 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 132,689,798 $ 28,511,769

ONDAS HOLDINGS INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended

September 30, September 30,

2021 2020 2021 2020









Revenues, net $ 283,329 $ 614,026 $ 2,335,525 $ 1,969,598 Cost of goods sold 269,716 365,863 1,405,741 1,087,540 Gross profit 13,613 248,163 929,784 882,058

Operating expenses: General and administration 2,721,785 1,823,336 7,625,909 5,222,180 Sales and marketing 424,992 253,560 808,513 934,948 Research and development 1,780,187 904,378 3,428,406 2,555,223 Total operating expenses 4,926,964 2,981,274 11,862,828 8,712,351

Operating loss (4,913,351 ) (2,733,111 ) (10,933,044 ) (7,830,293 )

Other income (expense) Other income - 7,262 618,781 16,275 Interest income 3,953 53 11,579 211 Interest expense (4,874 ) (463,761 ) (571,473 ) (1,403,576 ) Change in fair value of derivative liability - (136,323 ) - (136,323 ) Total other income (expense) (921 ) (592,769 ) 58,887 (1,523,413 )

Loss before provision for income taxes (4,914,272 ) (3,325,880 ) (10,874,157 ) (9,353,706 )

Provision for income taxes - - - -

Net loss $ (4,914,272 ) $ (3,325,880 ) $ (10,874,157 ) $ (9,353,706 )

Net loss per share - basic and diluted $ (0.13 ) $ (0.17 ) $ (0.34 ) $ (0.47 )

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, basic and diluted 38,837,940 19,756,463 31,707,964 19,944,484

ONDAS HOLDINGS INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)



Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2021 2020 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITES



Net loss $ (10,874,157 ) $ (9,353,706 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash flows used in operating activities: Depreciation 77,825 74,079 Amortization of deferred financing costs 120,712 481,916 PPP Loan forgiveness (666,091 ) - Amortization of intangible assets 682,239 13,152 Change in fair value of derivative liability - 136,323 Amortization of right of use asset 166,580 206,161 Loss on Intellectual Property - 33,334 Stock-based compensation 1,955,073 3,047,970 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (1,165,219 ) (523,573 ) Inventory (132,231 ) (120,799 ) Other current assets 101,148 (205,992 ) Accounts payable (577,269 ) 701,825 Deferred revenue 173,377 (69,632 ) Operating lease liability (155,963 ) (357,860 ) Accrued expenses and other current liabilities (1,329,680 ) 1,061,665 Net cash flows used in operating activities (11,623,656 ) (4,875,137 )

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Patent costs (14,111 ) (27,915 ) Purchase of equipment (80,358 ) (8,598 ) Purchase of American Robotics, Inc., net of cash acquired (8,528,844 ) - Proceeds from sub-lease deposit - 19,332 Security deposit (61,423 ) 3,575 Net cash flows used in investing activities (8,684,736 ) (13,606 )

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from paycheck protection program loan - 666,091 Proceeds from sale of preferred stock, net of costs - 4,217,969 Proceeds from exercise of warrants 1,344,895 - Proceeds from 2021 Public Offering, net of costs 47,523,569 - Payments on loan payable (7,124,278 ) - Net cash flows provided by financing activities 41,744,186 4,884,060

Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 21,435,794 (4,683 ) Cash and cash equivalent, beginning of period 26,060,733 2,153,028 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 47,496,527 $ 2,148,345

SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION:

Cash paid for interest $ 1,038,532 $ 11,939 Cash paid for income taxes $ - $ -

SUPPLEMENTAL SCHEDULE OF NON-CASH FINANCING ACTIVITIES:

Forgiveness of accrued officers salary $ 135,103 $ 150,002 Debt exchanged for preferred stock $ - $ 265,779 Accrued interest converted to debt $ - $ 1,254,236 Shares issue for extension of debt $ - $ 390,000

