Traction Announces Completion of Private Placement of Units

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2021 / Traction Uranium Corp. (CSE:TRAC) ("Traction" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") of 1,291,986 units (each, a "Unit") of the Company at a purchase price of $0.27 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $348,836. Each Unit consists of one (1) common share (a "Share") of the Company and one-half of one (1/2) transferable common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"), with each Warrant exercisable into one Share at a price of $0.50 per share for a period of two years from issuance. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Private Placement for acquisitions and general working capital.

