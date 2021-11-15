checkAd
Startseite > Nachrichten > Analysen > Nachricht

Traction Announces Completion of Private Placement of Units

Not For Dissemination in The United States or For Distribution to U.S. Wire ServicesVANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2021 / Traction Uranium Corp. (CSE:TRAC) ("Traction" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed its …

Not For Dissemination in The United States or For Distribution to U.S. Wire Services

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2021 / Traction Uranium Corp. (CSE:TRAC) ("Traction" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") of 1,291,986 units (each, a "Unit") of the Company at a purchase price of $0.27 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $348,836. Each Unit consists of one (1) common share (a "Share") of the Company and one-half of one (1/2) transferable common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"), with each Warrant exercisable into one Share at a price of $0.50 per share for a period of two years from issuance. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Private Placement for acquisitions and general working capital.

The securities issued pursuant to the Private Placement have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act"), or under any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold, directly or indirectly, or delivered within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons (as defined in Regulation S under the 1933 Act) absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy such securities in the United States.

About Traction Uranium Corp.

Traction is a mineral exploration company with an objective to locate and develop economic mineral properties. The Company is based in Vancouver, BC and holds an option over the Whitewater Property located in the Slocan Mining Division, Kaslo, British Columbia.

For more information, investors should review the Company's filings that are available at www.sedar.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs of future performance, including statements regarding the expected use of the proceeds form the Private Placement are "forward-looking statements". These forward-looking statements reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company based on information currently available to it. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those detailed from time to time in filings made by the Company with securities regulatory authorities, which may cause actual outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the contents of this press release, and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contact Information

Michael Malana
Director and CEO
Telephone: 604 561 2687
Email: michael.malana@gmail.com

SOURCE: Traction Uranium Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/672827/Traction-Announces-Completion-of-Pri ...




0 Kommentare
Autor: Accesswire
15.11.2021, 13:30  |  42   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Traction Announces Completion of Private Placement of Units Not For Dissemination in The United States or For Distribution to U.S. Wire ServicesVANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2021 / Traction Uranium Corp. (CSE:TRAC) ("Traction" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed its …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Angle PLC Announces Appointment of Chief Medical Officer
Civil Rights Violation Against Punch TV Studios and its CEO Joseph Collins by U.S. Securities and ...
NESR Announces Investment In Qube Technologies For Methane Emissions Monitoring
Adverty Announced as Winner in Techarenan Challenge 2021
Condor Gold plc Announces its Unaudited Results for the Three and Nine Months Ended 30 September, ...
Pricing of Argo’s Senior Unsecured Notes
Trust Stamp Establishes Metapresence(TM) Subsidiary to Offer its Secure Crypto Key Vault Solution
RedHill Biopharma Ltd Announces RedHill: LPI in Part A of RHB-107 P2/3 COVID Study
Biophytis Announces US Centers to Restart Recruitment for the COVA Phase 2-3 Study with Sarconeos ...
China XLX Announces Unaudited Results for 9M 2021 Production Capacity and Profits Reached New ...
Titel
Cielo Provides Operational Update and Production Forecast for Aldersyde and Fort Saskatchewan ...
Led by BMO Financial Group, FINOS Adds 6 Members to its Growing Community Dedicated to Open Source ...
Fabled Continues to Intercept Northeast Trending Mineralized Intrusive
Tinka Samples 6 Metres @ 12.8 Grams/Tonne Gold and 2.7% Copper at Silvia
Naked Brand Group and Privately-Held Cenntro Automotive Group, a Leading Commercial-Stage EV ...
Universal Copper Completes 2021 Phase I Drilling at Poplar Project
Petroteq Announces Filing and Mailing of Directors' Circular in Response to the Unsolicited ...
RumbleOn Enters into Definitive Agreement to Acquire Freedom Powersports
Li-Metal Announces Carlos Pinglo as Chief Financial Officer
Tinka Announces Filing of Ni 43–101 Technical Report for the PEA on the Ayawilca Property, Peru
Titel
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Fabled Completes Exploration Drilling To The West, Now Focuses On Definition Drilling
The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases New Interviews with Logiq, Northstar Gold and ShaMaran ...
Wedgemount Commences IP Geophysical Survey at Its Eagle Copper Gold Project
Codebase Bit Mining Update
Cielo Provides Operational Update and Production Forecast for Aldersyde and Fort Saskatchewan ...
Led by BMO Financial Group, FINOS Adds 6 Members to its Growing Community Dedicated to Open Source ...
Fabled Continues to Intercept Northeast Trending Mineralized Intrusive
RedHill Biopharma and South Korea's Kukbo Co. Announce a Strategic Investment of Up To $10 Million ...
Petroteq Announces Letter to Shareholders from R. G. Bailey, CEO and Chairman
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...